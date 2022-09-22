Insights on the Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Global Market to 2035 - Rising Urbanization and Growing Demand for the Residential Infrastructure is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market, By Grade (Pipe & Fitting (Extrusion) Grade, Adhesive Grade, Sheathing Grade), By End Use, By Region, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2015-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The production capacity of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) was 871.52 thousand tonnes in 2021. Asia Pacific region had the largest capacity during the historical years, and it is anticipated to continue with the largest capacity and highest production by the year 2035.

Countries like India, China have the largest as well as most potential holding market for chlorinated polyvinyl chloride. The potential growth of the market can be attributed to rising urbanization and growing demand for the residential infrastructure. Increasing global population and demands for the residential apartments for all, actively drives the growth of the Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market in the upcoming five years.



Use of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride in the fire sprinkler systems for its durability, ease of fabrication, and installation also adds to the growing demand for chlorinated polyvinyl chloride, thus supporting the growth of the Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market in the next five years. Increased commercial infrastructure, corporate offices, etc. coupled with the demand for the industrial infrastructures, factories, manufacturing units, etc. also aid the growth of the Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market in the future five years.



The Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market is segmented by grade, end-use, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on grade, the market can be categorized into starch blends, polylactic acid (PLA), polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), polyhydroxy-alkanoate (PHA) and others. Based on the end-use, the market segmented into packaging, consumer goods, textiles and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Lubrizol Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Hanwha Solutions, Sundow Polymers Company Limited, Zhejiang Guxiandao Polyester Dope Dyed yarn Company Limited, Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Company Limited, Novista Chemicals Company Limited and Kem One, are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the market size of the Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market from 2015 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market from 2022 to 2035 and growth rate until 2035.

To classify and forecast the Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market based on grade, end-use, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market.

