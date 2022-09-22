65th Annual Investment Dinner: Geopolitical Risk with Acclaimed Author and Investor, Bill Browder

Toronto, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 07 November 2022, CFA Society Toronto will be hosting its Annual Investment Dinner. We welcome Bill Browder, Co-Founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management and Author of Red Notice and Freezing Order for an intimate discussion moderated by Mari Jensen, Vice Chair, CFA Society Toronto. Please join us for what will be an engaging and thought-provoking discussion on global geopolitical risk and their investment implications.

When: Monday, 07 November 2022 | 5 PM – 10 PM

Where: Fairmont Royal York, Canadian Room, 100 Front Street WestToronto, M5J 1E3

Speakers: Bill Browder

Bill Browder

Co-Founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management,

Author of Red Notice and Freezing Order



William Browder is the Co-Founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management. Mr. Browder was the largest foreign investor in Russia until 2005, when he was denied entry to the country and declared “a threat to national security” for exposing corruption in Russian state-owned companies.



In 2008, Mr. Browder’s lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, uncovered a massive fraud committed by Russian government officials that involved the theft of US $230 million of state taxes. Mr. Magnitsky testified against state officials involved in this fraud and was subsequently arrested, imprisoned without trial. He spent a year in prison and was repeatedly denied medical treatment. He died in prison on November 16, 2009, leaving behind a wife and two children.



Since then, Mr. Browder has sought justice outside of Russia and started a global campaign for governments around the world to impose targeted visa bans and asset freezes on human rights abusers and highly corrupt officials. The United States was the first to impose these targeted sanctions with the passage of the Sergei Magnitsky Accountability Act in 2012, followed by the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act in 2016. Since then, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Baltic states, the European Union and most recently Australia have passed their own versions of the Magnitsky Act. Mr. Browder is currently working to have similar legislation passed in other countries worldwide including New Zealand and Japan, to name a few.



Mr. Browder is the author of two bestseller books: “Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Eight for Justice” and his latest release “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath”.

Advance media passes

Click here for more dinner details or for media inquiries, please contact:

Esther Filer

Marketing & Communications Specialist

CFA Society Toronto

Phone: (416) 366.5755 X 235

E-mail: media@cfatoronto.ca

Twitter: @cfatoronto

About CFA Society Toronto

CFA Society Toronto is the world's largest Society of CFA® Charterholders, dedicated to supporting the professional and business development of over 11,000 members. We provide our members with a local perspective on a global designation through our member services, which include educational programs, sponsored events, employment postings, quarterly newsletters and networking opportunities. A not-for-profit organization, CFA Society Toronto is affiliated with CFA Institute, the global body that administers the Chartered Financial Analyst® curriculum and sets voluntary, ethics-based performance-reporting standards for the investment industry. CFA Society Toronto’s members are leaders in ethics in the financial community. For more information, please refer to www.cfatoronto.ca.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

-30-

Attachments