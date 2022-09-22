PSYC’s Spotlight Media Corp to Host MJBizCon Kickoff Party at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas 

Spotlight Media invites fans of The Wire to get PSYC'd for MJBizCon with the official conference kickoff party!



LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) (“PSYC” or the “Company”), a media leader focused on the emerging psychedelic and cannabis sectors, is pleased to announce that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Spotlight Media Corporation , will host PSYC'd for MJBizCon, a Wire-infused celebration to kick off this year's Marijuana Business Conference and Expo in Las Vegas.

RSVPs are now open for what the Company is planning to be one of the biggest cannabis industry parties of the year. Taking place on Tuesday, November 15 at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, PSYC'd for MJBizCon offers a full evening of Hip Hop & Poetry curated by Las Vegas based artist Mike Xavier . The lineup will showcase the city's most prolific talents in hip hop & spoken word including a special, headlining musical performance from JD Williams & Tray Chaney, better known as Poot & Bodie from HBO's The Wire. The series regulars will be celebrating 20 years of The Wire and kicking off the Poot & Bodie tour with their appearance at PSYC'd for MJBizCon.

Craig Schlesinger, PSYC CFO and event organizer explains the tie-in, “As a mega fan of The Wire, I can’t think of a better way to introduce Spotlight Media to the legal cannabis space. The Wire brought the follies and horrors of the futile war on drugs to a mainstream audience, offering dauntingly realistic portrayals of its disparate, adverse impacts on urban communities, as well as bringing memorable characters like Poot and Bodie into the lexicon. I’m beyond excited for Spotlight Media to kick off MJBizCon with this incredible event and am grateful to our amazing team for putting it all together.”

Fresh off their recent acquisition of media-focused assets from Technical 420, LLC, PSYC has positioned itself as a unique information nerve center for the growth-fueled industries of psychedelics and cannabis. PSYC'd for MJBizCon allows the company to leverage their wide-reaching appeal and tap into their diverse audience spanning both the business minded and casual enthusiasts and beyond for an amazing night of entertainment and networking.

“I’m honored to be a part of this amazing event at Brooklyn Bowl!" says Chaney, "I’m also grateful and thankful that Craig Schlesinger loved my idea of me and JD Williams — aka Bodie — kicking off the Poot & Bodie Tour in Vegas. Spotlight Media is the brain trust behind putting this event together, and I’m looking forward to celebrating twenty years of The Wire together! “

Spotlight Media COO, Sacha Hebbert, added, “The cannabis crossover into psychedelics is just beginning, and Spotlight Media is at the frontlines covering multiple convergence points through our media subsidiaries, as they happen. From business to culture, we’re the full-service media company telling these stories. I believe PSYC’d for MJBizCon will bring an entirely new client base looking for guidance as they tap into the psychedelic curious and wellness audiences.”

PSYC CEO, David Flores, concluded with, "After spending the better part of the past two years meticulously developing PSYC into a true multimedia leader for forward thinking industries like psychedelics and cannabis, we are ready and thrilled to formally introduce Spotlight Media Corp to the world by hosting this one-of-a-kind live event at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas. Aside from our intent for PSYC'd for MJBizCon to be one of the most memorable events held during the conference, we are also excited for the opportunity we believe it will present to help showcase Spotlight Media and its performing media assets such as Technical 420 and Psychedelic Spotlight to the hundreds of thousands of individuals that are expected to be in attendance for the conference. And finally, I would like to extend a huge thanks to Chris Bitonti of the PSYC Advisory Board whose experience in the entertainment industry and connections here in Vegas have been invaluable in helping to bring together all of the elements for us to host this event."

The event will feature a sponsored bar with themed drinks for all attendees and the event is free to any interested parties with RSVP . Additional VIP packages, including access to one of 16 exclusive, stage adjacent bowling lanes, food & expanded beverage and meet and greet opportunities are available on a limited basis.

Event Details:

When: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 - 6:00-9:00 PM PT

Where: Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 on The Linq Promenade

Cost: Free with RSVP

For VIP inquiries & Sponsorship opportunities reach out to Sacha Hebbert, Sacha@psychedelicspotlight.com

About PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC”) (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022. At present time, SMC operates as a multimedia service company for the medicinal psychedelic industry through Psychedelic Spotlight in addition to the developing community-based platform, Bonfire (f/k/a “PsycheDev”). However, management intends, but cannot guarantee the success or profitability, that the business plan for SMC is to potentially expand beyond the medicinal psychedelic industry by way of other multimedia-related opportunities within other niche-style industries like cannabis, health and wellness, and sports such that SMC can make use of the audience it is establishing, across its platforms for cross-promotional opportunities and with the intent of developing a network of interconnected media-focused platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

PSYC Corporation (PSYC)

www.psyccorporation.com

www.spotlightmediacorp.com

(702) 330-0363

info@psyccorporation.com

OTCPINK: PSYC