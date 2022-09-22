Collagen Supplements Market Worth USD 3,017.6 Million by 2030 at 5.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Collagen Supplements Market Information by Form, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 3,017.6 Million by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 5.2% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

Since collagen is the primary component of hair, skin, nails, bones, tendons, muscles, ligaments, joints, and other organs, it plays a significant part in the formation of the human body. The human body loses collagen as we get older. Therefore, a collagen supplement can aid in the fight against aging and other digestive problems. As a result, its demand has been increasing recently. Collagen supplements come in various formats, including powder, liquid, tablets, and gummies. Dietary supplements containing collagen make up for the lack of collagen in the diet. They are typically made from the skin and bones of fish and other animals. They are available as tablets, gummies, powders, and beverages, among other forms. Worldwide, collagen supplements are accessible and do not require a doctor's prescription to be taken. Bodybuilders and other regular exercise lovers love collagen supplements because they keep their skin and bones healthy.

Numerous health and aesthetic advantages of collagen supplementation have been linked to the market expansion for these products. For instance, a collagen supplement improves skin health by preventing wrinkles and dryness. Additionally, it boosts bone density, enhances muscular mass, and eases joint pain. Additionally, diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, arthritis, and other inflammatory bone disorders have prompted consumers and people to use particular supplements to maintain their mobility. Additionally, the sales of nutraceuticals like collagen supplements have benefited from the simple accessibility of supplements due to improvements in the retail infrastructure.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3,017.6 Million CAGR 5.2% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Form, Source, Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers An Increase in the Adoption of Collagen Supplements as Nutricosmetics. Rising Concerns Among the Consumers Regarding Their External Look & Appearance.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The focal contenders in the collagen supplements market are:

Amway Corp. (US)

Everest Neocell LLC

Hunter & Gather Foods Ltd (UK)

Nutraformis Limited (UK)

Herbalife International of America, Inc. (US)

SMP Nutra. (US)

Gelita AG (Germany)

Shiseido Co. Ltd (Japan)

Vita Proteins LLC (US)

Garden of Life LLC (US)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

A growing emphasis on leading a healthy lifestyle and increasing product customers drive market expansion. The need for collagen supplements is also being aided by increased import demand for collagen, a growing middle-class population, and rising nutritional value knowledge. People should take collagen supplements to maintain their health and prevent diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, chronic bone diseases, and arthritis, due to the rising prevalence of these conditions. The popularity among consumers for collagen supplements is growing as health consciousness rises.

In addition, rising health care costs, rising disposable income, and widespread advertising of processed collagen supplements are fueling the market's expansion over the projection period. The need for high-quality nutritional supplements is also rising due to the growing working population, fueling industry expansion.

Market Restraints:

The market growth for collagen supplements is primarily constrained by the high price of these supplements and the rising popularity of veganism. Due to a slowdown in production brought on by the deployment of lockdown, a slight decline in collagen supplement sales has been seen. The supply chain interruption has slightly impacted the product's supply to the global market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has harmed the market in many different places. Major nations went into lockdown, disrupting the manufacturing supply chain. During the pandemic, the temporary closure of businesses and retail stores had an even greater impact on the market. Additionally, this hurt farmworker and logistical providers. Wholesalers and exporters have, however, been introduced to new avenues by this epidemic for boosting productivity and enhancing safety procedures. Despite the pandemic, the health and wellness market expanded steadily, and the lockdown changed consumer purchasing patterns.

Sales of nutritional and vitamin supplements increased, with a heavy emphasis on immunity. Due to the increasing emphasis consumers place on preserving their physical and emotional well-being, the top collagen supplement companies also experienced rapid growth throughout this time. Major nations went into lockdown, disrupting the manufacturing supply chain. During the pandemic, the temporary closure of businesses and retail stores had an even greater impact on the market. Additionally, this harmed farmworkers and logistical providers. Wholesalers and exporters have, however, been introduced to new avenues by this epidemic for boosting productivity and enhancing safety procedures.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market includes store-based and non-store-based. By form, the market includes powders, tablets & soft gels, drinks & shots, and capsules. By source, the market includes animals and marine.

Regional Insights

Due to the region's high-end production capabilities and the rising demand for collagen supplements from the sports industry, North America is predicted to experience significant growth. Due to the significant demand for collagen supplements in the United States and Canada, North America contributed the most to the market. The supplement has been demonstrated to help athletes maintain strong and flexible tendons and ligaments, enhancing training and high performance. Additionally, the industry is expanding quickly due to a surge in scientific studies showing the positive effects of collagen supplements.

Additionally, the growing elderly population in this area fuels market expansion. This area is also experiencing substantial expansion due to rising demand for collagen supplements from the sports nutrition sector. Additionally, the industry is anticipated to have phenomenal growth throughout the forecast period due to rising import demand and rising per capita use of collagen supplements. However, the collagen supplement market is predicted to develop significantly throughout the projected period in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions. The expansion of the consumption of healthy foods and supplements is responsible for the market expansion in these areas.

