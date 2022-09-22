“SteveWillDoIt” to Produce Exclusive Content on Rumble

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced that SteveWillDoIt, the highly popular comedian and video personality with the "Gen Z” demographic, has agreed to produce exclusive weekly video content on Rumble and Rumble’s community-based subscription platform, Locals.



After making a splash on social media as a part of the NELK Boys with the Happy Dad and Full Send brands, SteveWillDoIt had amassed nearly five million subscribers on YouTube before that platform’s decision to de-platform him. Currently, he boasts nearly four million followers on Instagram, largely within the Gen Z demographic.

With this agreement, SteveWillDoIt will now produce exclusive weekly video content for his fans on the Rumble and Local platforms. You can find his Rumble and Locals channels here:

https://rumble.com/stevewilldoit

https://stevewilldoit.locals.com

“I’m super excited to start creating content again, and it’s amazing that there are platforms like Rumble that have creators at the top of mind,” says Steve Deleonardis. “In the coming weeks, I plan to start on Rumble with one of the best videos I’ve ever created.”

“With SteveWillDoIt on board, Rumble is very quickly becoming the cool place to be for the Gen Z population,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Steve is known for his amazing connection with his fans, and our platforms will be the perfect combination for Steve to grow his audience on Rumble and connect at a new level with his super-fans on Locals.”