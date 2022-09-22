SFLMaven: New NFT Metaverse Pieces to Be Released in Q3 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp (OTC Pink: SFLM) ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods is proud to announce it's online Metaverse jewelry store will be releasing new pieces at the start of Q3 2022. The new pieces will branch away from the bridal line and focus on "blingy" and eye-catching jewelry. According to the company, the pieces will be released monthly in small batches.

This is exciting news for shareholders, as it signals that the company is continuing to grow and innovate. SFL Maven has a reputation for quality jewelry on its eBay store , and these new Metaverse pieces are sure to be popular with customers. "With a steady stream of new releases planned for the foreseeable future, now is a great time for growth at SFLMaven!" - Joe Ladin, CEO.

SFL Maven was founded in 2003 with the goal of providing high-quality, handmade jewelry at an affordable price point. The company has since become known for its unique items, often inspired by today's trends in Metaverse fashion. SFL Maven's quality assurances have attracted a loyal following among people of all ages on their current eBay store. It's believed the same will follow with the metaverse store .

The release of new pieces is the latest example of the company's commitment to growth and innovation. In 2022 SFL Maven launched its first eBay online store. The eBay store has been a huge success doing over $1 million a month in sales with tens of thousands of loyal customers, and plans are already underway to increase sales with eBay's new authenticity program.

SFL Maven's success is primarily due to its dedication to customer satisfaction. The company offers buyer protection and authentication on all its products, ensuring customers can always get the jewelry they want. This philosophy has been extended to the Metaverse store, where we also are developing a patent-pending NFT technology to authenticate the fashion jewelry and even provide a display of its value to truly show that "bling" in the metaverse.

SFL Maven's announcement of new metaverse store jewelry releases is the latest example of the company's dedication to growth and innovation. With a strong track record of success, a commitment to customer satisfaction, and exciting plans for the future, now is an excellent time for SFLMaven.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. ( SFLM ) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on eBay, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews. Now, SFLMaven has opened its new metaverse jewelry store in Decentraland. The company intends to deploy the same marketing and sales tactics that made it successful in the metaverse store.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans, and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than historical facts about an action, event, or development are forward-looking. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries, and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

