Worldwide Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry to 2027 - by Product Type, Technology, End-user and Region

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a promising rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The increasing geriatric population worldwide and increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are driving the demand for the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.



The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into product type, technology, end user, company, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into digital blood pressure monitor, sphygmomanometer, transducers, and others. Patients with the requirements of blood pressure monitoring devices can pursue sales through the end-users of the market, that is, through hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, home care, and others.



Moreover, the increase in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders due to their lifestyle and stressful life is accelerating the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices in the market. These devices are also helpful in making easy and urgent consultations with the concerned doctor in due time, making it convenient and ready for emergency situations.

Other than this, rising disposable incomes, healthcare expenditures, increasing inclination toward proactive monitoring are positively influencing the market growth.



Some of the major competitors in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, A & D Company, Limited, Welch Allyn, Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Microlife Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare., Inc. (OSI Systems), Withings S.A., Contec Medical Systems, GF Health Products, Inc.

The companies are focussing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include the formation of alliances and partnerships.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of global blood pressure monitoring devices market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global blood pressure monitoring devices market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global blood pressure monitoring devices market based on product type, technology, end user, company, and regional distribution

To identify dominant region or segment in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market

To identify drivers and challenges for global blood pressure monitoring devices market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blood pressure monitoring devices market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global blood pressure monitoring devices market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global blood pressure monitoring devices market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market



6. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Digital Blood Pressure Monitor, Sphygmomanometer, Transducers, Others)

6.2.2. By Technology (Digital, Android, Wearable)

6.2.3. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2021)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook



8. Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook



9. North America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook



10. South America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.2. GE Healthcare

14.3. A & D Company, Limited

14.4. Welch Allyn, Inc.

14.5. SunTech Medical, Inc.

14.6. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

14.7. American Diagnostic Corporation

14.8. Omron Healthcare, Inc.

14.9. Microlife Corporation

14.10. Masimo Corporation

14.11. Nihon Kohden Corporation

14.12. Spacelabs Healthcare., Inc. (OSI Systems)

14.13. Withings S.A.

14.14. Contec Medical Systems

14.15. GF Health Products, Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w10o00