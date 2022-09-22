BTCS Inc. Announces Ringing of the NASDAQ Closing Bell to Celebrate Milestone

Silver Spring, MD, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced today, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Charles Allen will ring the Nasdaq MarketSite Closing Bell in Times Square, New York on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) in celebration of the one-year anniversary of listing on the Nasdaq. BTCS was listed on the Nasdaq on September 14, 2021.



The ceremony will begin at 3:45 pm ET and can be viewed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

“I am honored to ring the Nasdaq closing bell alongside my colleagues on the executive team and board of directors. The bell ringing ceremony signifies a milestone for the company. We are grateful to our strategic partners and valued shareholders for their continued support over the years. A special thanks to our friends and families who followed us on this journey”, said Charles Allen.

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain, and digital asset ecosystem and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake, and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform, which it plans to integrate with its Digital Asset Dashboard, now in beta release. BTCS’ proprietary Digital Asset Platform currently supports six exchanges and over 800 digital assets, and the Company plans to further broaden its suite of performance-tracking tools, add additional centralized and decentralized exchanges, as well as wallets, and stake pool monitoring. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Contact information:

Investor Relations

Adele Carey, VP of Investor Relations

a.carey@btcs.com

Public Relations:

Mercy Chikowore

m.chikowore@btcs.com