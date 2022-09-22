First Day of Fall Prompts Propane Reminders From Ferrellgas

LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s the first day of fall, and the sights of falling leaves, football on television, and pumpkin-spiced items everywhere have Americans excited for this cozy and festive season. The employee-owners of propane logistics company Ferrellgas (OTC: FGPR), however, are already thinking about keeping their customers warm during the cold winter months.



Fall is that time of year when the company reminds customers of the importance of scheduling a propane delivery well before temperatures first dip and the first snowflakes of winter fall. According to Vice President of Retail Operations Tim Sayers, propane consumers who are on the Ferrellgas Will Call program, through which customers monitor their own tank levels and schedule a fill when needed, should pay close attention to their tank percentage and give Ferrellgas plenty of advance notice for their delivery.

“Not surprisingly, winter is the busiest time of year in the propane business,” Sayers said. “It’s when those who use propane as a primary heat source in their home consume the most. At Ferrellgas, we remind our customers that many may need a fill during the winter months and that it’s important to plan ahead and give us plenty of time to make that delivery. We ask our customers to call us when their tank is at 30% capacity and to give us up to seven business days to make the delivery. Winter weather can change at a moment’s notice, and we don’t want our customers to be in a situation where they may wait too long to request a fill.”

Enjoy what the beautiful fall months have to offer, especially if it’s your favorite time of year. But remember, if you use propane to warm your home, provide hot showers and baths, and cook memorable family meals, be sure to give your propane provider plenty of time to make a winter delivery. It may be the first day of fall, but winter will be here before we know it.

About Ferrellgas:

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is found at more than 60,000 selling locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at Ferrellgas.com. For more information about Blue Rhino, visit BlueRhino.com.

Contact: CommunicationsDept@Ferrellgas.com