Fall Protection Equipment Market is estimated to be US$ 5032.20 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

Covina, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fall protection Equipment helps an individual to protect from fall risk. Safety nets are installed in the area which is below the high level work area. Safety nets helps in providing the soft landing by reducing the injury of an individual during the fall. They are collective fall arrest systems. Safety nets are used to absorb the energy of a fall, reduce the seriousness of the injury and decrease the fall distance. Safety nets are used at more than 25 feet above ground or water surface area. Knotted nets and knotless nets are different types of safety nets. Body belts have D-rings and are used as a part of system which helps to prevent workers from being exposed to a fall hazard. Scaffolds, barriers, movable platforms, and handrails are the equipment which are used for protection from falls. Retractable lifelines, lanyards and full body harness are the equipment used for personal fall protection. The safety harness and belt are the protective equipment used to safeguard the user from injury or death caused by falling. The harness are made from synthetic webbing, rope and braided wire cable. Shock-absorbing, positioning and self-retracting are the different types of lanyards used as fall protection equipment. Wide applications in preventing an individual from fall hazards has push the growth of the Fall Protection Equipment market. Global Fall Protection Equipment Market size accounted for US$ 2,934.86 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5032.20 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7%.

Key Highlights:

In 2021, Diversified Fall Protection which is the leading fall protection provider has launched the updated website, FallProtect.com which is the part of the broader rebranding effort which is resulted from the rapid organizational growth.

In 2020, MSA Safety Inc., launched the All-New V-Series Harness Line is the benchmark of quality with superior comfort, adjustability, increased flexibility and big on safety for the workers.

Analyst View:

Fall Protection Equipment innovation is growing around the world, owing to recent advancements. Wide variety of applications in safety has increased the demand of Fall Protection Equipment in market. Rise in construction due to urbanization has boosts the growth in Fall Protection Equipment due to high demand by workers for safety and protection from fall risk.

However, rise in production and consumption of fall protection equipment and rising presence of industrial corridor has fueled the growth of the target market. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Fall Protection Equipment Market size accounted for US$ 2,934.86 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5032.20 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7%.The Fall Protection Equipment Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Global Fall Protection Equipment Market is segmented into Safety Nets, Chest Harness, Body Belts, Full Body Harness, Guardrail, and others.

Based on Application, Global Fall Protection Equipment Market is segmented into Mining, Energy & Utility, Transportation, Construction, General Industries, and others.

By Region, the Global Fall Protection Equipment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Fall Protection Equipment Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Fall Protection Equipment Market includes, GF Protection Inc., 3M Company, MSA Safety Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Werner Co., French Creek Production, Kwik safety, Guardian Fall Protection, Tritech Fall Protection, Kee Safety, Pure Safety Group Inc., Bergman & Beving AB, SKYLOTEC GmbH, Carl Stahl GmbH, FallTech and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

