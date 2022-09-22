Expansion and Growth - Lystek Fairfield OMRC Executes Three Major Agreements for Biosolids Delivery and Processing

Three more Agreements Allow Lystek to Divert Biosolids to High-Solids Liquid Fertilizer for Agricultural End Use



CAMBRIDGE, Ontario and FAIRFIELD, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYSTEK INTERNATIONAL is excited to announce significant expansion and growth at its US flagship facility in California. The Lystek Fairfield Organic Material Recovery Center (OMRC) has executed three new agreements for biosolids delivery and processing. The OMRC is a San Francisco Bay Area regional recycling facility that uses Lystek’s patented THP to process biosolids and organic materials into a high-nutrient fertilizer for agriculture and beneficial uses. California wastewater utilities are under increasing regulatory requirements to divert organics, such as biosolids, to facilities that can provide recycling and beneficial use end products.

In August 2022, Lystek upgraded an agreement with Mt. View Sanitary District (based in Martinez, CA) to receive 100% of their generated biosolids for the next three years. In addition, East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD in Oakland) executed a processing service agreement for up to five-years to allow EBMUD to divert a portion of its annual biosolids quantities to Lystek. Rebecca Overacre, EBMUD Biosolids Program Manager, says, “East Bay Municipal Utility District will use this agreement with Lystek to diversify its biosolids management program. We strive to seek local solutions that give our utility security in complying with state and local regulations.” Finally, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) completed a new contract with Lystek for up to seven years for approximately half of the annual biosolids produced at the two SFPUC treatment plants. The SFPUC’s Biosolids Management System has received platinum level certification yearly since 2016, proof of the innovative and proactive efforts – like the new contract with Lystek – to continuously improve the program. These three agreements add to the 10 regional customers that use the Fairfield OMRC for their biosolids or organic diversion needs.

The combined contract value of these new agreements is in excess of $20 million.

Jim Dunbar, General Manager of the Fairfield OMRC says, “The partnerships that we have developed in the northern California region have provided the needed investment for Lystek technology implementation to be successful. Increasing restrictions on organic waste disposal requires a proven re-use technology. Our agricultural end product fertilizer (LysteGro) is in demand from farmers and ranchers looking for a better soil amendment product.” LysteGro is classified as a Class A material by the USEPA and a bulk fertilizer by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).

Since opening in 2016 the Fairfield OMRC has seen a steady increase in customers and volumes. The OMRC is one of the largest advanced biosolids processing facilities in California and now regularly produces over 100,000 tons of fertilizer product annually. Use of this organic-rich fertilizer assists in obtaining the benefits from a regional circular-economy, and measurably reduces greenhouse gas emissions compared to past practices.

About Lystek

Lystek International is North America's leading provider of Thermal Hydrolysis solutions for the sustainable management of biosolids and organics, servicing over 60 public and private customers. Lystek THP® converts dewatered biosolids and non-hazardous organic residuals into a high-solids liquid, multi-use product for full cycle resource recovery. These products and processes include the LysteMize® process for optimizing anaerobic digestion and biogas production; LysteCarb®, an alternative carbon source for BNR systems; and, LysteGro®, a nutrient-rich biosolids fertilizer. LysteGro is a high solids (13-16% total solids), Class A liquid biosolids fertilizer that is easily stored, transported, and applied using conventional liquid handling equipment and is regulated as a fertilizer product in Canada and the state of California. Lystek offers turnkey solutions including technology supply, design-build and installation services, regional processing solutions, and comprehensive LysteGro product management.

