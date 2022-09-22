Vera Bradley Debuts First Footwear Collection

Designed to Simulate the Comfort of Walking on a Cloud,

New VB Cloud Collection Features Lightweight Technology

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) today announced that Vera Bradley, its iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, has launched its newest venture into the women’s footwear market. Filling the gap with everyday women’s shoes that are as functional as feminine and fashionable, the VB Cloud Footwear collection features lightweight technology and was designed to simulate the comfort of walking on a cloud. The collection is available in classic solids and colorful prints in four washable slip-on styles.

Based on direct feedback from Vera Bradley’s loyal community, the brand engineered the VB Cloud Footwear collection to meet criteria of comfort, beauty, durability, and longevity with unique features including water-repellent uppers; removable, anti-microbial and instant-fit memory foam insoles; molded arch supports; and high-traction, abrasion-resistant outsoles.

“At Vera Bradley, we are passionate about designing beautiful solutions—innovative products that solve real needs in our customers’ lives while also allowing them to express their personal style,” noted Beatrice Mac Cabe, Vera Bradley’s Chief Creative Officer. “Carefully researched, designed and tested, the VB Cloud Footwear collection goes the extra mile by making it easy for her to just slip on her shoes and go!”

VB Cloud Footwear styles are available in women’s sizes 5 – 11 and range in price from $70 to $80. The collection is now available online at www.verabradley.com and in Vera Bradley Full Line Stores. Select styles are also available in Vera Bradley Factory Stores.

For more information, visit www.verabradley.com/vbcloud.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

CONTACTS



877-708-VERA (8372) Hunter PR for Vera Bradley Mediacontact@verabradley.com verabradley@hunterpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c92781f-6027-451c-a060-6d1e6f9e0909

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45233d0f-09c4-4e4f-a8b7-af37d3213372

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/390979ca-7568-437e-bf9b-adb757084ac7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0e07299-b919-403e-a062-5d33294720b2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afa671b1-8ee4-46bf-b2a2-8a70f24aeb5e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/633d328c-91d0-4a2e-a29d-efd425b32a7e