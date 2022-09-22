Entertainment Marketing Agency FlyteVu Launches FV3, A New Division That Builds The Bridge To The Metaverse For Brands

Nashville, Tennessee, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Entertainment Marketing agency FlyteVu announced its Web3 offerings designed to usher brands into the new Age of Interactive Media. The FV3 division is on a mission to demystify the complex space into actionable strategies that create excitement for those who desire to understand and leverage its immense value. To kick off the initiative, FV3 will host an invite-only inaugural education forum this October in Nashville, Tennessee for C-suite executives and entertainment industry leaders followed by quarterly sessions beginning in November with ongoing educational workshops and a new roll-out of strategy services for FlyteVu clients. The interactive sessions are designed to excite, educate, and engineer strategies for the coming cultural shift from a marketing and business perspective.

Since FlyteVu’s inception in 2015, the agency has helped brands leverage the power of pop culture and purpose to connect them to their target audience. FlyteVu is known for creating first-of-its-kind campaigns that give back to the community and help shape culture. Authenticity and community building are at the heart of Web3, and the FV3 division will drive the company’s core service offerings into the next evolution of the internet.

Over the past year, FlyteVu has been building next-gen Web3 marketing strategies and educating current clients on the Web3 space. The introduction of FV3 will further expand the agency’s skillset and knowledge of the metaverse and strategy offering.

The one-day inaugural education forum is designed to create a ‘lightbulb moment’ for participants, helping marketers understand how to leverage the metaverse as more than just a marketing stunt but a transformative tool for community building, creative storytelling, and driving new business.

“As a result of a handful of converging trends that are changing the way we live, work, and socialize, it’s imperative brands educate themselves and implement Web3 initiatives to remain culturally relevant in this new era,” said Jeremy Holley, Co-Founder of FlyteVu. “Citi estimates that the Metaverse will be a $13TN market by 2030, and I haven’t seen this much opportunity in our industry since the run-up to the mainstream adoption of smartphones in the late aughts.”

FlyteVu has been quietly building its Web3 task force, led by Ag3nt (@0xAg3nt), an experimenter and innovator who works at the intersection of entertainment, technology, and culture. A former Disney employee with expertise in developing culture-shifting interactive media, Ag3nt is uniquely positioned to pair years of experimentation on the frontier of Web3 with more than a decade of experience designing narrative-first experiences for global brands and celebrities. Ag3nt says, “We’re entering an era where the word stakeholder is replacing consumer. Stakeholders want a purpose, shared goals, and decisions that matter. As brands increasingly opt to participate in the Metaverse, I believe FV3 will be a go-to resource for translating brand equity into this new world."

FlyteVu is a full-service agency connecting brands to consumers via the power of pop culture and purpose. FlyteVu’s current client roster includes CLEAN Cause, David’s Bridal, Jack Daniel’s, Maurices, Norwegian Cruise Line, R Labs, Skin Pharm, Squeeze, Tractor Supply Company, Under Armour, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Vista, Zilla, and more. FlyteVu was named to Inc. 5000’s 2022, 2021, and 2020 Lists of ‘Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America’ and was named to Chief Marketer’s 200 List of Top Marketing Agencies in 2021 and 2022.

To learn more about the FV3 services and to reserve a seat for the upcoming workshop series, visit www.flytevu.com/fv3 and follow @FlyteVu on social media.

###

About FlyteVu:

