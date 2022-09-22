Philadelphia and Washington D.C. among new areas to get new Internet options from Verizon, the network America relies on

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More people in more places are about to get a big 5G Internet upgrade. Starting today, Verizon is offering new wireless home and business Internet options powered by 5G Ultra Wideband to parts of Philadelphia, PA Washington, D.C., plus the Delaware Shore and Hampton Roads, VA.



“We know that so many people are stuck with having only one or two choices for Internet, leaving people feeling frustrated if they are dissatisfied with their current provider,” said Chris Flood, North East Consumer Vice President at Verizon. “Now you don’t have to settle. We’re offering new 5G Home and 5G Business Internet in locations where our existing Fios services are not available to give people more options at an incredible value.”



5G Home, part of Verizon Home Internet’s portfolio of home internet services, starts at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan1. Not a current Verizon customer? You can still get 5G Home Internet for just $50 per month with Auto Pay. Our 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee makes switching easy. Plus, we'll help cover the cost to switch with up to $500 towards early termination fees. Now is the time to switch, save and be on the network America relies on.



“Having access to affordable Internet can make all the difference in the success of a small business and for those who are interested in starting one,” said Ayanna Smith, managing director of GET Cities DC. “Having fast and reliable Internet is critical. For women and other underrepresented founders who are faced with making a lot happen with little resources, this is a complete game changer.”



“Imagine what an innovative person can achieve when access meets opportunity,” said Joe Paul, Chief Executive Officer at Byte Back. “Access to affordable wireless connectivity for both homes and business gives communities greater access to education, training and job opportunities. The under-resourced communities Byte Back serves can definitely benefit from 5G Home, especially since it’s affordable.”



Here’s how it works. 5G Home takes the 5G Ultra Wideband signal outside your home and turns it into Wi-Fi that is reliable and fast enough to power the devices you use most in your home: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles. There are no annual contracts or hidden fees. Plus, the price is guaranteed for up to three years, depending on your plan.



Interested in learning more? Go to verizon.com/home, provide your address and see what service is available.



Verizon continues to make its services available to more people in more places, expanding 5G Home Internet and Verizon 5G Business Internet most recently to , MA , , PA , , WI , , LA , , NH , , GA , , VA , , PA .



Verizon 5G Business Internet

Looking to power your business? Businesses in these areas will also have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes professional installation, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. Get started stress-free with our 30 day guarantee. New, qualified 5G Business Internet customers can get up to a $1,500 bill credit to help cover early termination fees from their current carrier.



To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.



Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband and consumer offerings.



5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas

1 5G Home internet starts at $25/mo when combined with 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. $10/mo more w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

