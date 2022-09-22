The Hemp Doctor Launches a New Series of Vape Products

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor, a provider of premium hemp-derived products is thrilled to announce the launch of their whole new lineup of vape products, now available on their e-commerce site.

The Hemp Doctor's newest vape offerings - "CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge," "D8/D10/HHC Blend Disposable Vape," "Delta 8 Disposable Vape," and "THC-O Disposable Vape" feature a variety of cannabinoid distillates (CBD, CBN, CBG, CBT, delta-8, delta-10, and HHC).

"Here at The Hemp Doctor, we are aware of the CBD and THC vape trend, but right now we aim to go beyond that by providing multiple cannabinoid options for our customers. Thus, as you can tell, it's evident in our newest vape line the variety of cannabinoid distillates we offer," as per Robert Shade, Founder and CEO of The Hemp Doctor.

"We felt that with our vape products, we allow our customers to select a product specific to their needs. Additionally, we want them to experience the benefits of 'the Entourage Effect' taken from strategically combining different cannabinoids," he added.

Carefully formulated with myriads of strains and terpenes in mind, the vape line offers a wide range of benefits aimed at helping anyone unwind after a long day. The inhalation products were specially designed to boost the cannabinoid experience without being entirely impairing.

The vaping industry stays strong with a market projected to reach $27.5 billion by 2027. Meanwhile, millennials ranked highest for vape usage.

Grab first-hand information on the exciting details of The Hemp Doctor's latest vape product offering here:

CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridges, 1mL

Tap into the entourage experience with The Hemp Doctor's CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridges. Infused with CBD, CBG, and CBT, harnessing hemp's therapeutic power has never been made this easy.

The cartridge, even at 1mL, remains powerful because it's specially formulated devoid of carrier oils. Get the full experience by going through the cartridge various strains - apple fritter, blueberry haze, clementine, martian candy, and strawnana. The product, originally valued at $34.95, now stands at a generous price of $30 each.

The vape cartridge is formulated to pamper consumers with the stress put on "relief over impairment." Without the high, a holistic approach borne out of embracing the "whole-plant" medicine concept includes terpenes in the formula. Overall, it's a simple, easy-to-use vape cartridge now enjoyed at arm's length.

D8/D10/HHC Blend 2ml Disposable Vapes

Ready for a buzzworthy experience? The Hemp Doctor's newest D8/D10/HHC disposable vape available in three various flavors gives just that. The special delta-8, delta-10, and HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) distillate blend falls nothing short when it comes to the complete THC experience.

Pre-charged and ready to fire, this single-use disposable vape brings different takes each time with their blueberry OG, orange crush, and strawberry cough flavored options. At a whim, shake up the experience by trying each flavor. Drift off to dream world or simply be in a more relaxed state of mind.

They are now available at a slashed price of $39.95.

THC-O 2ml Disposable Vapes

For anyone curious about synthetic cannabinoids but has qualms about safety, look no further - introducing, THC-O Disposable Vape Pens. At $39.95, The Hemp Doctor gives value by bringing in THC-O in the safest distillate formulation ever.

THC-O offers a different experience through vaporization by extracting these compounds from other, more common cannabis compounds such as THC and CBD.

Get a different vibe every time with a wide range of strain options - Amnesia Haze, Granddaddy Purple, Maui Wowie, Skywalker OG, and Trainwreck.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor is an online retailer of specialized hemp and CBD products ranging from tinctures, vape cartridges, topicals, edibles, whole flower, pre-rolls, softgels, pet line, isolate, shatter, diamond, ice rocks, crumble, and more.

Their effort to let third-party DEA-certified labs test their products speaks of their commitment to provide safe and accessible hemp products for everyone.

Moreover, one of their priorities is consumer education. Their website has a dedicated blog section full of educational resources concerning hemp and its derivatives. Their website is easy to navigate. Their product pages provide detailed information about each item such as dosage, recommended usage, and more. By providing knowledge on their products and the benefits they hold, they're empowering customers to have better decisions regarding their health.

Their product offerings continuously evolve to meet public demand, with a full range of products suitable for anyone, of any age or experience level.

"We are listening to our customers and launching new products based on their requests. All while maintaining the exceptional quality they are accustomed to," said Shade.

For more information regarding the contents of this release, please contact ROBERT SHADE (customerservice@thehempdoctor.com) with any questions or interview requests.

Contact Information:

Robert Shade

Owner at The Hemp Doctor

customerservice@thehempdoctor.com



Related Images











Image 1: CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridges, 1mL





The Hemp Doctor CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridges, 1mL

















Image 2: THC-O 2ml Disposable Vapes





The Hemp Doctor THC-O 2ml Disposable Vapes

















Image 3: D8/D10/HHC Blend 2ml Disposable Vapes





The Hemp Doctor D8/D10/HHC Blend 2ml Disposable Vapes









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment