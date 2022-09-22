Zenfolio and Fujifilm announce print lab partnership in Canada

Menlo Park, CA, and Mississauga, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenfolio, the market leader in creative and business solutions for photographers, and Fujifilm, a worldwide innovator in the photography industry, today announced a partnership to offer Canadian photographers high quality Fujifilm photographic printed and gift products, expanding e-commerce options in the advanced Zenfolio platform. This launch follows the successful deployment of the Zenfolio and Fujifilm print lab integration in Europe.

Zenfolio technology enables photographers to build beautiful digital portfolios with the ability to sell photos from website galleries or through private client galleries. Photographers specializing in genres from weddings, portraits, sports and events, to landscape, wildlife and more will now be able to sell Fujifilm products that ship directly from the lab to their customers throughout Canada.

“Fujifilm has built a strong reputation of quality in photographic prints and gifts. We are pleased to partner with Zenfolio to offer our photographic print products on their platform, providing photographers with the most advanced suite of services available.” says Tevfik Djamgouz, Vice President, Photofinishing Solutions, FUJIFILM Canada Inc.

According to Zenfolio CEO, John Loughlin, “Fujifilm is a well-known and respected global brand in the photography industry. Zenfolio is proud to partner with this market-leading company to help our Canadian photographers enhance their business with expanded product offerings for their clients.”

“This integration delivers a powerful solution of business resources and lab products to help photographers generate additional income from their craft and impress their customers with beautiful prints and gifts,” said Djamgouz.

About Zenfolio

Zenfolio Inc. offers advanced business solutions enabling photographers to easily show, share and sell their images. For almost two decades, Zenfolio has proudly served photographers around the globe. In November 2021, Zenfolio welcomed Format, a Toronto-based company, as part of its growing family of brands and services. For more information visit zenfolio.com

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services across a broad range of industries including consumer and commercial photo imaging, and industrial products. The Imaging Division includes instax® instant cameras and film, film and one-time-use cameras, photographic paper, digital printing equipment, personalized photo products, motion picture archival film, digital cameras, and products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Medical Systems Division offer solutions in diagnostic imaging technologies. Fujifilm industrial offerings include products for non-destructive testing and pressure measurement film. For more information, please visit www.Fujifilm.ca.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmholdings.com.

