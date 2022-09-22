Sold Out ApacheCon North America 2022 Adds New Keynotes

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced the keynotes for the recently sold out ApacheCon North America 2022 taking place October 3-6, 2022 in New Orleans, LA. It features nearly 200 sessions over four days and seven tracks.

ApacheCon is where the open source community comes to discuss big data, analytics, developer tools, data governance, community development, cloud-native technologies, and more. ASF has added several new keynotes to the schedule.

New keynotes include:

State of the Feather - David Nalley, president, Apache Software Foundation

Apache Beam as a platform for machine learning workflows - Kerry Donny-Clark, Engineering Manager, Google

Security and Performance Implications of QUIC - Paul Vixie, VP/DE, Security, Amazon Web Services

Open Source Opens News Doors: Trends to Watch - Sudhir Menon, Chief Product Officer, Cloudera

Developer Productivity Engineering for Open Source Communities - Hans Dockter, CEO, Gradle Inc.



ApacheCon North America 2022 features four days of sessions with seven tracks each day. Tracks will focus on Search, Big Data, Internet of Things, Community, Geospatial, Cassandra, Financial Tech, and many other topics. Each evening will also feature Birds of a Feather (BoF) sessions, where communities will have an opportunity for freeform discussion and planning around our various projects. ApacheCon will be held at the Canal Street Sheraton in New Orleans, LA, from October 3-6, 2022.

See the full schedule: https://apachecon.com/acna2022

Thank You to ApacheCon Sponsors

ApacheCon is made possible with support from Platinum Sponsors Amazon Web Services , Cloudera , Google Cloud , Gradle ; Gold Sponsors DataStax , Instaclustr , Red Hat , Salesforce , and Sonatype ; Silver Sponsor Apple ; and Bronze Sponsors Aiven , datagrate , and DBeaver .

We would also like to thank Bona Fide Masks for its donation of 2,400 free masks for staff and attendees at the event.

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 70 sponsors. ASF’s open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org

ASF’s annual ApacheCon event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://www.apachecon.com/

© The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache" and "ApacheCon" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



