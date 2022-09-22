Valiant Awarded $49.9M Contract to Continue Supporting the U.S. Marine Corps with Training and Readiness Services Across the Globe

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Integrated Services announced today it has been awarded a three-year, $49.9M contract by the U.S. Marine Corps to continue executing advanced training and readiness services on the Trackless Mobile Infantry Targets (TMIT) task order under the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Training Support Services (MTSS) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ).



This task order award, the third to Valiant under the current IDIQ, further expands Valiant’s support of Marine Corps Systems Command (MARCORSYSCOM) and Training and Education Command (TECOM). In partnership with Marathon Targets, a key focus of Valiant’s offerings will entail the use of semi-autonomous, human-type, TMITs capable of moving on a training range within established geographic boundaries to ensure safety, and to present shooters with realistic, moving threats on live-fire ranges and training areas. Valiant will also provide system operations, data to training audiences to inform after-action reviews, new or modified TMIT training scenarios and concepts, and sustained operational readiness.

“As a leader in training and readiness solutions, Valiant is proud to sustain our decades-long training support partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps,” said Tammy Schmidt, Vice President, Global Training and Readiness, Valiant. “This award allows us to continue to meet our customer’s live training needs with a set of innovative solutions that will result in the refined development of enhanced combat skills, previously only attainable in force-on-force training.”

As part of this contract, Valiant will provide TMITs to the U.S. Marine Corps in Camp Lejeune, N.C., Camp Pendleton, Calif., Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Camp Smedley D. Butler in Okinawa, Japan, and the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, Calif. Valiant has participated in the MTSS IDIQ contracts since its original award in 2003.

About Valiant

Valiant empowers the world's most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant's 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; and Operations, Maintenance, and Management. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

For media inquiries:

Justin Garrison

Director of Marketing & Communications

M: +1 864 607 5943

E: justin.garrison@onevaliant.com