Livento Group is taking the lead in providing environmental technology with the Euro Dot project

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGene International, Inc./ Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGN) announced today that the Euro Dot project is coming closer to being fully realized. Euro Dot is a holding company that will be listed on one of the major world stock exchanges through a reverse merger. The company is committed to tailored business solutions and environmentally friendly practices, focusing on green and environmental transformation within the logistics industry and new technologies.

"The lack of an online tool that customers can use to model the ideal logistics solution is a significant limitation in today's market. With our online service, we want to provide them with an easy-to-use system that helps them find the most cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for their transportation needs," stated David Štýbr, CEO and Founder of Livento Group.

Euro Dot will through a reverse merger with a company on a European stock exchange and a technology company. These two companies are the first steps in the process of becoming a listed vehicle with a value of USD 70 million, with initial targets delivering a combined value of USD 25 million.

Other companies will be acquired or merge with Eurodot within 6-12 months after the initial reverse merger is complete and Livento Group will have an acquisition fee paid for in shares, increasing its position in the final holding from an initial 15%. With the technology shift in the industry, many companies focus on improving their performance while supporting more efficient and environmentally cleaner products and services.

The merger process is now in a stage of final target’s audits and starts effectively during October, and the names of the companies will be announced at that time. As the listed company is a shell, there will be a possibility for investors to buy the shares at an early stage and participate in the holding development.

Livento Group (OTC Pink: NUGN) specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company is focused on film production and portfolio management. BOXO Productions, its recently launched film and television production subsidiary, is led by top actors and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com .

Safe Harbor Statement:

