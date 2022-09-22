Charlie Graham Joins Risk Strategies Growing Private Client Services Practice

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the expansion of the New England region leadership team with the addition of Charlie Graham as Senior Vice President, Private Client Services.



Graham will be responsible for the leadership of Risk Strategies’ Private Client Services business in New England, which includes growth-focused initiatives and enhancing the firm’s collaborative culture. She will also be charged with maximizing the firm’s broad resources to provide clients with integrated, tailored solutions that protects their lifestyles.

“Charlie’s tremendous expertise in designing comprehensive protection for successful individuals and their families will enhance our overall client experience,” said Alison Murphy, managing director and national practice leader, Private Client Services at Risk Strategies. “I am looking forward to the wealth of knowledge and specialty expertise she will bring to our New England region team and clients.”



Graham joins Risk Strategies with more than three decades of insurance industry experience, most recently from Orchid Insurance where she led the specialty high-net-worth division. She began her insurance career as an underwriter before moving into account management. In 2007, she joined Platinum Partners, focusing on high-net-worth business development, before the company was acquired by Orchid Insurance. She then was appointed to lead the New England region before taking on a national business development executive role.

Graham earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and holds several professional designations including Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), and Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR). She proudly volunteers with The Patrick Graham Foundation which supports non-profit foundations are doing work to assist those suffering from addiction.

“Risk Strategies has made a commitment to investing in dedicated specialists that support their specialties, including those in Private Client Services,” said Graham. “I am excited to join the Risk Strategies family and look forward to strengthening the foundation serving Risk Strategies’ clients.”

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With over 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

Media Contact

Brittany Gould

Account Executive

rsc@matternow.com

518-937-3720

