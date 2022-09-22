Lead Marvels Releases Update to Its Association Resource Library Platform

FISHKILL, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building member engagement and loyalty are mission-critical objectives for professional member organizations seeking to reinforce their stature and remain relevant to younger professionals. Now, associations using Lead Marvels' Resource Library platform have more tools to serve their members with timely information and resources specifically targeted to their professional needs and interests.

"Associations find themselves at a critical juncture," explains Jeff Schottland, co-founder and CEO of Lead Marvels. "Perhaps most pressing right now, associations need to find ways to appeal to new generations of members who may not immediately recognize the value of belonging to a professional association in their industry — at least not in the same way the previous generations did. Our Resource Libraries help our association partners do just that."

Lead Marvels' proprietary Resource Library platform is white-labeled and fully branded for an association's website, providing a seamless, plug-and-play digital experience for members at no cost to the association. Members receive free access to a constantly updated library of resources that align with their professional needs and interests, thereby fostering a deeper connection with the association.

"With this latest update, our association partners have more insight into their members' needs and more control over how they serve those needs," says Schottland, explaining that the update provides significant enhancements to the dashboard or interface that associations use to track and monitor the activity of their Resource Library.

In addition to an upgraded UX design, the new dashboard features visuals that offer at-a-glance insights into member behavior, campaign tracking, and performance analytics. The modular-based interface provides associations with real-time intelligence into the topics and resources resonating most with members, allowing them to adapt their content programming accordingly.

Another unique aspect of Lead Marvels' Resource Library platform is the ability for associations to monetize the resources aggregated by credible third parties. To help support this function, the most recent dashboard release offers streamlined revenue tracking and campaign optimization reports.

Lead Marvels' Resource Library platform is available at no cost to associations and does not require any additional investment in technology or staff.

For more information about Lead Marvels, visit www.LeadMarvels.com.

About Lead Marvels: Lead Marvels partners with professional associations to build white-labeled, fully managed online resource libraries, which feature curated, industry-specific thought leadership content and resources from sponsors and industry solution providers as well as from the associations themselves. Association members receive helpful and timely resources, while sponsors and vendors receive qualified, intent-based leads. Our association partners will generate deeper engagement with members, actionable insights on members' informational needs, and a new source of recurring non-dues revenue.

Lead Marvels is the pioneer of LGaaS™ (Lead Generation as a Service), which allows partners to license its proprietary, tech-enabled platform to offer online resource libraries to their member and subscriber audiences.

Contact Information:

Michael Palacios

President

mpalacios@leadmarvels.com

845-445-7210



