Westford,USA, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pancreatic cancer is 12th the deadliest forms of cancer, with a 5-year survival rate of just 15%. As a result, there is a strong growth momentum in the global pancreatic cancer treatment market . However, in the last few years, the death rate from pancreatic cancer has reduced by 30% with the advent of advanced treatment options. As of 2021, pancreatic cancer affects around 5.5 in 100,000 individuals. In short, over 521,000 are having the cancer and the number was around 495,000 in 2020. Japan is one of the most affected countries with over 48,000 cases in 2021, 3,300 higher than the previous year.

One of the reasons for this increase in pancreatic cancer cases is that the disease is becoming more prevalent in people who are overweight or obese. Obesity is a major risk factor for developing pancreatic cancer in the pancreatic cancer treatment market, because it increases the risk of liver fat accumulation and pancreatic tumor development. For instance, more than 13% of the global population is obese, which translates to over 650 million people. Moreover, over 2.2 billion people are overweight and are at risk of developing obesity.

Furthermore, pancreatic cancer can also develop in people with a family history of the disease. Pancreatic cancer is also more likely to occur in people age 60 or older, and it tends to occur in men more often than women. As per SkyQuest study, pancreatic cancer affects 5.5 in 100,000 men and 4.0 in 100,000 women.

While there is no cure for pancreatic cancer in pancreatic cancer treatment market, treatment options abound, and research is constantly advancing. Treatment options for pancreatic cancer include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.

Surgery is the most common treatment approach in the global pancreatic cancer treatment market, and can involve removing the tumor or part of the tumor, as well as parts of the surrounding structures such as the stomach, small intestine, and lymph nodes. Radiation therapy involves exposing the tumor to high levels of radiation in an effort to kill it. Chemotherapy involves giving the patient powerful drugs that attack the cancer cells. While all three types of treatments have their own risks and benefits, they are all highly effective in treating pancreatic cancer.

Top Developments in Pancreatic Cancer Market



In September 2022, FDA awarded orphan drug ATG-101 to Antengene Corporation for pancreatic cancer treatment

In September 2022, Researchers from The Marvin and Concetta Greenberg Pancreatic Cancer Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center in the preclinical trial have found a new agent that can use to treat pancreatic cancer. The lethal agent LP-184 has the potential to repair DNA damage.

In September 2022, Lantern Pharma, one of the leading players in pancreatic cancer treatment market, announced to present positive preclinical data on the efficacy of LP-184 for pancreatic cancer. The company would present the preclinical data at the AACR Special Conference for Pancreatic Cancer.

In September 2022, Purple Pansies raised over $650,000 for increasing awareness about pancreatic cancer.

In September 2022, researchers at Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel developed a blood test for pancreatic cancer.

In August 2022, AIM ImmunoTech, Inc (AIM) announced to enter into phase II clinical trials for its pancreatic cancer treatment drugs namely MP-270 and rintatolimod (NCT05494697). The company is positive to leave strong impact on the pancreatic cancer treatment market in the years to come.

In August 2022, scientists at the University of Stanford have developed a vaccine for pancreatic cancer for mouse.

AI is Slowly Budding to Improve Diagnosis Accuracy of Pancreatic Cancer

CT scans are important for diagnosing various conditions, but they can also be helpful in detecting pancreatic cancer. A team of researchers from Japan used artificial intelligence (AI) to identify pancreatic cancer in CT scans. AI is a type of machine learning that allows computers to learn and make decisions based on data. The team trained their AI algorithm on a large dataset of CT scans of people who had pancreatic cancer. They found that the AI was able to correctly identify pancreatic cancer in 84% of cases in the pancreatic cancer treatment market. This is an improvement over the 79% accuracy that doctors currently achieve using manual methods. The AI could also improve diagnosis rates for other diseases by identifying them in CT scans.

In another case, researchers from Taiwan developed a deep learning platform for identifying pancreatic cancer in CT scan.

According to research published in the journal PLOS One, an artificial intelligence algorithm was successfully used to identify pancreatic cancer from CT scans in the pancreatic cancer treatment market. The study involved investigators from several institutions including The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Toronto General Hospital. The algorithm was able to achieve a diagnostic accuracy rate of 92.4% when compared to the clinical judgment of a human radiologist. This is a significant improvement over current methods, which achieve a diagnostic accuracy rate of only 61%.



Implications for the future of pancreatic cancer diagnosis

The results of pancreatic cancer treatment market study suggest that AI could play an important role in the future diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer. Given its high diagnostic accuracy rate, AI could be used as a standalone tool or in conjunction with other medical imaging technologies such as CT scans. In addition, since pancreatic cancer is relatively rare, the algorithm would need to be proven effective in order to be widely adopted.

