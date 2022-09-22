This National Coffee Day, Buy Instant Coffee With Cryptocurrency

IRWINDALE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cryptocurrency becomes more widely used by consumers worldwide, crypto owners are looking for more ways to utilize their cryptocurrencies with merchants who accept crypto as a payment method. Recognizing this opportunity, Waka is proud to make its products even more accessible to customers by partnering with Crypto.com Pay.

"The introduction of this seamless cryptocurrency online payment option for an everyday staple like instant coffee is a sign of a broader acceptance of cryptocurrency," says founder David Kovalevski. "We are creating a modern-era instant coffee and tea company and are proud to be one of the first companies of our kind to accept crypto as a payment method. By enabling cryptocurrency payments, we are continuing to work towards our goal of making the coffee and tea experience more approachable and accessible."

Consumers can now choose their instant coffee or tea of choice, add them to their cart, and easily check out using the Crypto.com Pay payment method. After selecting the Crypto.com Pay payment method, users will be automatically transferred to their account where they can select what cryptocurrency they would like to use to pay with. Crypto.com will then show the exact converted price and seamlessly process the payment. Users need to have an active and funded wallet with Crypto.com to purchase products on Waka's website using this payment method.

According to Waka's data, consumer preferences are shifting as new and younger demographics try instant coffee and tea products for the first time. The growing interest in soluble coffee and tea products is mainly derived from their convenience and affordability compared to other available options, especially in today's inflationary environment. "We also believe that by adding Crypto.com Pay as a payment option, we can introduce our products to millions of potential consumers using the Crypto.com App and expand our reach to this younger consumer base," concluded Kovalevski.

About Waka Coffee & Tea

Founded in 2018, Waka is a direct-to-consumer coffee and tea company. Waka's quality instant coffees and teas are your effortless solution for delicious drinks at home or on the go. Our products generate less waste and require no equipment. Just add water and enjoy.

Recognizing that processing coffee and tea requires a significant amount of water, Waka donates to support clean water initiatives in developing countries throughout Africa, Asia, and South America through our "Add Water, Give Water" program.

