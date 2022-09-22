Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Gears Up for Grand Opening Event in Holland, Michigan

Dallas, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue concept, has opened its new Holland, Michigan store and they are ready to celebrate! Join us as we smoke up the best BBQ near you! You too can enjoy Dickey’s authentic BBQ menu!



Come join Michigan’s newest Dickey’s location in Holland on September 27th for their Guest Appreciation Event from 11:00 am –1:00pm! At the event you can meet Dickey's Barbecue Pit CEO Laura Rea Dickey in person and receive a FREE autographed copy of Dickey’s newest cookbook, BEHIND THE BBQ, while supplies last. Guests can also enjoy $3 Pulled Pork Sandwiches, as well as enter an onsite raffle for the chance to win Free Barbecue for one year or two free tickets to an upcoming Detroit Lions home game. Besides, what better way to enjoy football season than with the best BBQ or a football tailgate.



“We are excited to continue providing hickory-smoked, Texas-style barbecue to the great people of our community,” said multi-store Owner/Operator Krage Fox. “I look forward to serving the folks of Holland our convenient, competition quality barbecue through dine-in, carry-out, pick-up and delivery”.



You can find the newest addition to our Dickey’s franchise at 12579 Felch St, Holland, MI 49424. For more information about the store or the event, you can reach the store at (616) 298-8521.



“Since my family opened the first Dickey’s in 1941, we’ve made it our mission to serve as many guests as possible with the very best barbecue out there,” says Roland Dickey. Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Krage and his team serving Legit.Texas.Barbecue. as our brand continues to expand.”

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards.

