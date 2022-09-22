Australian, Evidence-Based Skincare Line, ESK, Introduces Ageless: Dissolving Microneedle Patch

SYDNEY, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evidence Skincare (ESK) — the Australian line of evidence-based cosmeceutical skincare products created by Australian celebrity doctor Ginni Mansberg, has launched Ageless - dissolving microneedle eye patches designed to target the signs of aging skin, including skin brightness, fine lines, wrinkles, crows feet and pigmentation.

"Microneedles are tiny needles which create channels in the skin," says Dr. Mansberg. "Depending on the depth of these channels, this can result in tighter skin, reduced wrinkles and fine lines, reduced hyperpigmentation, reduced risk of acne, reducing scars and enhanced delivery of drugs and skincare actives."

Active ingredients are suspended in the tips of the microneedles and then delivered in a highly efficient manner to the skin (much more so than traditional cream or serum, which need to retain their form and function while attempting to get past the outer layer of the skin).

"Using dissolving microneedles has allowed us to take advantage of new technology to further enhance the benefits of some of the best evidence-based ingredients available to reverse the signs of premature skin aging," says Dr. Mansberg.

ESK's Ageless dissolving microneedles are made of hyaluronic acid, which occurs naturally in our skin. In addition to moisture and skin firmness, hyaluronic acid is involved in a number of important functions, including tissue repair. When used in micro-needles, hyaluronic acid is hard enough to painlessly create microchannels and then dissolve into the skin. Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of ESK, Dr. Ginni Mansberg, says, "This allows efficient delivery of evidence-based ingredients like Vitamins A (Retinal), B and C. It also provides a viable solution to delivering beneficial ingredients, which have traditionally struggled to get across the protective outer layer of the skin."

The Ageless microneedle patch is priced at $32.00 and is available direct-to-consumer at www.eskcare.com.

Evidence Skincare:

ESK's evidence-based, cruelty-free range of products reduce the signs of aging and manage skin conditions such as rosacea and acne - all at an affordable price point.

Contact Information:

Jill Blau

Owner

jill@jillblau.com

(516)353-5775



