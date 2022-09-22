Drone Nerds to Unveil DJI’s Newest Commercial Product During Exclusive Enterprise Offerings Roadshow

Dania Beach, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, an enterprise drone technology leader and DJI Enterprise Platinum Partner, is set to unveil DJI’s latest commercial platform during an exclusive enterprise offerings industry event on September 27, 2022, in North Miami at the FIU Kovens Center from 10 am through 1 pm.

This new solution has been designed to elevate the operations and workflows for businesses across diverse sectors, including agriculture, public safety, government, energy, mining, and many more.

The event will feature guest speakers, enterprise partners, and other leading industry specialists, who will touch on various subjects regarding how UAV technology is helping transform how we work; highlighted topics include the future of automation and drone impact on operational performance. There will also be live flight demonstrations conducted by Drone Nerds’ team of experts, and in-depth discussions on the data insights drone technology can provide.

At the event, Drone Nerds will also showcase some of DJI’s most popular solutions, like the Matrice 30 Series, the Matrice 300 RTK, and other versatile payloads that are designed to optimize operations, such as the H20N payload camera.

“We’re excited about partnering with DJI to host this event—the innovative technology that is being developed will truly impact businesses and organizations worldwide. Drone Nerds looks forward to informing and helping businesses discover the benefit of drone technology,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds CEO.

Those who wish to attend this event and enjoy a VIP experience can register by clicking this link: https://bit.ly/3CrIxKS.



About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com

