The BC Bird Trail Expands to Four New Iconic BC Communities to Kick Off the Fall Birding Season

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor enthusiasts, rejoice! The BC Bird Trail returns for its third seasonal campaign with an expanded online guide to birdwatching across BC, inspiring people of all ages and levels to get outside, look up and explore some of the best birdwatching in Canada. In partnership with Destination BC, The BC Bird Trail is kicking-off the 2022-2023 birding season with the all-new Sea to Sky Bird Trail in both Whistler and Squamish, along with two new standalone Bird Trail Outposts in Langford and Osoyoos .



The expansion of The BC Bird Trail provides locals and travellers, as well as budding and seasoned birders alike, with a free, self-guided itinerary and resource to view and identify some of the most spectacular birds nature has to offer across five regions of British Columbia. From Western Meadowlarks, Bald Eagles, and the arrival of the Snow Geese in the fall and winter to countless songbirds, swallows and warbler species in the spring and summer, nature enthusiasts of all levels can utilize the newly expanded BC Bird Trail to easily explore birding, conservation, and community across our province.

Discover self-guided birding trails and community itineraries throughout the province at https://bcbirdtrail.ca/ , each of which is highlighted below:

“As we begin our third year of The BC Bird Trail, our entire group of partner organizations are thrilled to be connecting even more nature lovers from BC - and beyond - with iconic opportunities to explore the world of birding in our province,” says Ceri Chong, Director, Destination and Industry Development at Tourism Richmond. “Birding truly is for everyone. With the addition of the Sea to Sky Bird Trail and the all-new BC Bird Trail Outposts in Langford and Osoyoos, there are even more opportunities for folks to get outside and discover all the spectacular birding opportunities our province has to offer.”

A sudden rise in birdwatching took the world by storm in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic as people sought safe, outdoor hobbies and activities to try out, and it hasn’t stopped! Called the “ big birding boom ” birding continues to attract more enthusiasts each year, along with a younger, more diverse group of people than ever before.

With British Columbia’s reputation for offering some of the best birdwatching in North America, The BC Bird Trail was developed as the leading source of information on attractions, activities, and accommodations related to birdwatching travel, while also promoting responsible visitation, sustainability and mindfulness in birdwatching communities across the province. Most importantly, while The BC Bird Trail is designed to support budding and seasoned birders alike, it is also to attract, inspire and encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to get outside and discover the accessibility, benefits and supernatural wonders of birding.

“Whistler is proud to be a part of the Sea to Sky Bird Trail alongside our neighbours in Squamish, and to encourage responsible visitation and tourism within our region through birdwatching,” says Karen Goodwin, VP, Destination & Market Development at Tourism Whistler. “Working closely with The BC Bird Trail, the Resort Municipality of Whistler and Whistler Naturalists, we’re thrilled to show visitors and residents our spectacular natural environment and what makes the Sea to Sky region such a special area to BC’s diverse bird species.”

The BC Bird Trail is the result of a group of dedicated folks who love British Columbia’s diverse communities, the natural landscapes that surround them, and the migratory birds that nest in our regions throughout the year. Funding for this program is provided by Destination BC, Birds Canada, Indigenous Tourism BC, Tourism Richmond, and more than a dozen additional tourism partners throughout the province.

To discover more regions communities throughout the entire BC Bird Trail, and to plan your very own birding experience, visit www.BCBirdTrail.ca .

About The BC Bird Trail

Launched in September 2020, The BC Bird Trail is the leading source of information on attractions, activities, and accommodations related to birdwatching in the province for novice birders, seasoned veterans and more while promoting personal responsibility, sustainability, and mindfulness. The BC Bird Trail reaches a total of five regions across British Columbia including Central Vancouver Island, the Columbia Valley, the South Fraser, the Fraser Valley, and most recently, the Sea to Sky region, in addition to two Bird Trail Outposts in Langford and Osoyoos. Learn more at BCBirdTrail.ca.

