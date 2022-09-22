Kulfi Finance: First Fixed Rate Lending Protocol on Cardano Announce $KLS Token Pre Seed Sale

London, UK, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kulfi Finance introduces an innovative lending and borrowing protocol to enable users to battle the roller coaster rides of volatility that exist in the markets; the protocol’s native token (KLS) plays a central role in price protection and a Pre Seed Sale is live for early participants on Kulfi Token Sale page .





Kulfi Finance Fixed Rate Protocol

Kulfi finance fixed rate protocol will offers precisely what it says, a fixed rate. This means that for the life of your loan, the interest rate will not change.

During climates of lower interest rates, locking in a low rate is very beneficial. This means that you don’t have to worry about missing out on lower opportunities and corresponding savings.

At Kulfi, you are locked into an advantageous rate and don’t have to be concerned about a rate hike.

By purchasing KLS Tokens on Pre-seed sale round, KLS holders gets the following:

* Early access to the Kulfi App for beta tests

* Access to Kulfi NFT pre-sale

* KLS Tokens at a price that is way lower than the potential market price after the token sale and listings.

* Participate in Kulfi ecosystem Governance

* Kulfi ecosystem has the potential to grow a large audience over a short period of time, and that will stimulate token value.

As cryptocurrency assets continue to be developed, investors are looking for undervalued assets with the potential to surge in value in the long run. Kulfi finance (KLS), a fixed rate protocol on the cardano blockchain. With the digital asset currently on a roll, $KLS token may be the most valuable Pre seed round in the crypto market.



Kulfi Innovative Tool



With innovation growing in all directions, there still exists a distinct lack of comprehensive solutions for those looking to lend or borrow. The DEFI sector is becoming more user-friendly, they are still arguably too complex for the average user, Kulfi finance will offer a user friendly protocol. Kulfi Finance offers users what can only be described as cheat codes for the crypto and DeFi markets, with fixed rate features.



Kulfi Finance ReFi Utilities



Predictability: Kulfi Fixed interest rates offer predictability in loan repayment.



Low rates: When interest rates are low or near historic lows, a fixed interest rate loan product can become more attractive.



Calculate costs: Kulfi fixed interest rate on a loan makes it easier to calculate the lifetime cost of borrowing because the rate doesn't change.



Kulfi (KLS) tokens can be purchased until October 9th, KLS token sale will be followed by the launch of Kulfi staking platform which will enable users to stake their KLS tokens and earn rewards in Kulfi ecosystem token.

KLS Token Sale Statistics

* Minimum investment: 350 ADA



* Max Supply: 1 Billion

* Pre Seed Supply: 70 Million

Participate in KLS Token Pre Seed Sale



Kulfi Token is currently on Pre Seed Round for early buyers, this is the first and limited opportunity for the public to gain exclusive early access to purchase Kulfi token at 1 ADA for 200 KLS token.



About Kulfi Finance



Kulfi is the first decentralized, Cardano-based protocol for borrowing and lending at variable and fixed rates and fixed terms. With variable rate lending, DeFi can only serve a small segment of the crypto lending market because variable interest rates don’t provide the certainty that lenders and borrowers require. Kulfi finance fixes this by creating a true variable & fixed rate market for lenders and borrowers that democratizes and empowers individual investors, business owners and institutional investors.



With Kulfi V2, users will enjoy a low to zero liquidation event. Kulfi finance aims to become the best lending product on Cardano Chain and to extend its influence in crypto world.



