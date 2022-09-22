Industrial Nanotech, Inc Provides Corporate Strategy Update

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Industrial Nanotech, Inc (Pink Sheets: INTK), a global nanoscience solutions and research leader, today provided shareholders with a corporate strategy update.



Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech, Inc. said, “We initiated our focus on the Middle East in June of 2022 and opened our Dubai office in Q3 2022. It is paying the dividends we hoped for and faster than we expected.”

The Company’s US and UAE offices have already lined up the following projects:

1) Oil & Gas Project: Eleven facilities for the Kuwait Oil & Gas Company, $2.2 million dollars US per facility, beginning Q4 2022, estimated $22 million dollars US over 24 months.



2) First Phase of Residential Project: Villas in UAE with Alateed, $44,730.00 US.



3) Municipal Project: Exposed metal surfaces on municipal project in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for AIC, $28,200.00 US.



Industrial Nanotech looks forward to growing relationships with each of these new strategic partners and announcing new deals and projects with more regional companies.

In addition to the focus on Middle Eastern revenue-producing projects, the Company has initiated a series of presentations to investment professionals, high-net-worth individuals and funds in the Middle East offering them the opportunity to add Industrial Nanotech stock to their portfolio.

The Company anticipates that Middle Eastern investors purchasing shares on the OTC will enhance our current shareholder value and offset current stock market weakness in the US.

Industrial Nanotech, Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and product development leader.

See the following links for more information:

www.industrial-nanotech.com

www.syneffex.com

www.talkingpaint.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise/update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Investor Contact:

Rodd Leeds



rodd.leeds@industrial-nanotech.com

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com