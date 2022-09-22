Automotive Electronic Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8.12 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 7.48% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Automotive Electronic Market ” By Component (Electronic Control Unit, Sensors, Current-Carrying Devices), By Application (ADAS, Infotainment, Body Electronics), and By Geography.



Automotive Electronic Market size was valued at USD 4.59 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.12 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.48% from 2021 to 2028, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5362

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Automotive Electronic Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

Global Automotive Electronic Market Overview

Automotive electronics are defined as the electronically operating systems used in vehicles. These systems are used in Electronic fuel injection, airbag, advanced driver assistance, and infotainment in order to enhance the overall efficiency of the combined system. Automotive electronics can be subjected to more extreme temperature ranges than commercial. These electronic systems have applications in various segments including Engine electronics, Transmission electronics, Chassis Electronics, Driver assistance, Entertainment systems, and Electronic Integrated Cockpit systems.

The growing popularity of electric & hybrid vehicles, technological advances in vehicles, and government initiatives in the developed countries are expected to drive the Automotive Electronic Market over the predicted years. Also, the increasing adoption of advanced safety systems such as automatic emergency braking systems & emergency call systems, increasing disposable income, and rapid urbanization expects a boosted market in the coming years.

Moreover, growing R&D activities for developing high-performance components to improve fuel efficiency and emission control are predicted to fuel the market during the forecasted period. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which can hinder the market growth. Issues of loss of critical vehicular information through automotive electronics might hinder the overall market at a global level.

Key Developments

On March 2021, LG Electronics and Luxoft announced their new automotive electronics joint venture “Alluto” in the U.S., which will focus on the infotainment market in the U.S.

On August 2021, Analog Devices, Inc announce the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. The combination further strengthens ADI’s position as a high-performance analog semiconductor company with trailing twelve-month revenue of over $9 billion1, industry leading margins, and free cash flow of over $3 billion1 on a pro forma basis.

On DENSO Corporation announced the development of products that feature advanced driver assistance technology for the new Lexus LS.

Key Players

The “Global Automotive Electronic Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corp

OMRON Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

ST Microelectronics N.V.

NXP Semiconductor NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Automotive Electronic Market into Component, Application, and Geography.

Automotive Electronic Market, by Component Electronic Control Unit Sensors Current-Carrying Devices Others



Automotive Electronic Market, by Application ADAS Infotainment Body Electronics Safety Systems Powertrain



Automotive Electronic Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market By Type (Electric-hydraulic Caliper System, Cable-pull System), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Geography, And Forecast

Drive By Wire Market By Application (Brake-By-Wire, Park-By-Wire), By Sensor Type (Gear Shift Position Sensor, Throttle Pedal Sensor), By Component (Actuator, Electronic Control Unit), By Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Truck, Bus), By Geography, And Forecast

Servo Motors And Drives Market By Type(Motor and Drive), By Voltage Range(low voltage, medium voltage and high voltage), By End-User Industry(Automobile, Electronic Assembly. Oil and Gas), By Geography, And Forecast

Automotive Electronic Fuel Injection System Market By Product (Gasoline Injection System, Diesel Injection System), By Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Geography, And Forecast

Top Automotive Sensor Companies delivering proper safety tools to highway drivers

Visualize Automotive Electronic Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.