Serco selected by the Government of Ontario to Help Connect Job Seekers and Employers

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Canada Inc. (Serco), leading a consortium with Deloitte Canada and Thrive Career Wellness, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the Government of Ontario to create a new Employment Services Delivery Model for the Kingston-Pembroke Catchment as part of the province’s Employment Services Transformation (EST) program. This program, which is overseen by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, aims to assist job seekers in upskilling and matching them to employment opportunities that result in meaningful long-term careers.

Beginning in September 2022, Serco will set out to establish a presence in the Kingston-Pembroke Catchment Area, working closely with the community and key stakeholders to build on the existing employment services delivery network to improve employment and related outcomes for people and employers in the community.

Ontario’s EST was established to support the government’s vision of building an employment services system that is locally responsive and community-based, outcomes-focused, client-centred and provides simplified and effective pathways for individuals to find sustainable employment.

In support of EST, the Serco-led Consortium will manage all employment services in Kingston-Pembroke, including the introduction of a new digital services delivery tool that enables local job seekers to virtually manage their job search, discover and match with local employers. Working in partnership with non-profit organizations and employability providers in the region, the program will:

Provide employment services for both job seekers and businesses

Assess job seekers’ needs and barriers to the job market

Assist with the development of new skills and identify transferable skills of job seekers to move into more sustainable long-term employment

“Serco is honoured to have been selected as a Service System Manager to support the employment services transformation initiative,” said Natasha McLean, Managing Director, Serco Canada. “We understand the economic potential of the Kingston-Pembroke region, and we are excited about helping people who need support with finding sustainable long-term employment participate in this opportunity. Our team is excited to work with our partners, local service providers, municipalities, and the Kingston-Pembroke communities to develop a simplified path to meaningful long-term careers and we are looking forward to all the success we can accomplish together.”

Serco will deliver these goals with the support of an experienced team at Deloitte, Canada’s largest human and social services transformation practice, and Thrive Career Wellness, a made-in-Ontario leading edge technology innovator specializing in providing digital career transition tools to support job seekers and connect employers. Serco is also partnering with not-for-profits that are recognized leaders in employability services: Corbrook Awakening Abilities, an organization that provides support to adults and youth with disabilities; the Canadian Council for Rehabilitation and Work (CCRW), a national not-for-profit that promotes and supports meaningful and equitable employment of people with disabilities; and Springboard Services, an organization that helps at risk and vulnerable youth through critical transitions in their lives.

About Serco Canada Inc.: With over 1,300 people across 100 offices in four provinces: Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Serco Canada supports federal and provincial governments with a range of services that include defence, ship design, licensing, staffing, air traffic control and space initiatives. Serco Canada is part Serco North America, a division of Serco Group plc, a global company that has more than 50,000 employees around the world. Learn more at www.serco.com/na/Canada.

###