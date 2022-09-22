Pokemoto Opens First Tennessee Location

Pokemoto opens in Gallatin, Tennessee

Burleson, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the opening of a new Pokemoto Hawaiian poke eatery in Gallatin, TN, the eighth fastest growing city in Tennessee.

Located at 1025 Nashville Pike in Gallatin, TN this Pokemoto location offers dine-in, takeout and 3rd party online ordering. Gallatin is a suburb just 30 miles north of Nashville, TN. The new Pokemoto is adorn with the brand’s fresh interior design package that features hues of greens, blues and oranges with ukuleles and tunas on the walls providing a Hawaiian centric vibe for guests. Gallatin boasts high-paying jobs and low taxes, economic health, a thriving arts scene, and a vibrant retail environment making Gallatin a hub for family life.

Amindra Wijayanayake, the Gallatin Pokemoto franchisee commented “Gallatin is a growing city full of culture, entertainment and places to dine, a major draw for those looking for something to do. We’re excited to bring our delicious poke bowls and boba tea to the Gallatin community. It was great to see everyone come out for our grand opening to support our new business.”

The Gallatin Pokemoto opening marks the fifth opening announced by the company since August. Pokemoto recently opened locations in Orange Park, FL; Colchester, CT; Oxford, MS; and Philadelphia, PA putting Pennsylvania and Mississippi on the map of new markets entered for Pokemoto. The “healthier for you” lineup of bowls, salads and burritos as well as the fruit and milk boba teas have been well received in the new markets as they are in existing markets.

“The Gallatin Pokemoto is open for business and we’re excited to plant another flag in another new market for the company. This puts us at eight states with open Pokemoto locations with more new markets on the horizon as we now have 45 franchise agreements signed and numerous locations in the design and construction phase” said Michael Roper, CEO. He continued, “our current strategy focuses on the expansion of Pokemoto through both corporate and franchise locations. Our development, operations and marketing teams work in unison to take franchisees through the Pokemoto sales cycle all the way through opening and beyond. I’m happy to see yet another location celebrating their grand opening this summer. We’re thrilled to have our new Gallatin franchise partner on board and look forward to serving the Gallatin community!”

The Pokemoto franchise model allows for an initial franchise fee of $25,000, per unit, when the agreement is signed while also providing 6% of net sales as an ongoing monthly royalty rate once each location is opened. The company does allow, in certain instances, for discounted fees for multi-unit or special agreements including the newly announced veterans program. The veteran appreciation program offers a $15k discount on the initial $25k franchise fee bringing the total cost per agreement to $10k and is in place as a “thank you” to the men and women who have served in the United States military.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com , for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com .

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto ( www.pokemoto.com ) a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Kansas. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

