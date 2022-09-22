Customer engagement: worldwide forecast 2022–2027

"The customer engagement market will reach USD16. 5 billion by 2027, driven by CSPs’ investments in 5G, virtual assistants and SaaS. ". This report provides forecasts for communications service provider (CSP) spending on customer engagement software systems and related services for 2022–2027.

The report also provides recommendations for vendors and CSPs.

This forecast report and the accompanying data annex provide:

  • a detailed, 6-year worldwide forecast for spending in the customer engagement market, split into:
    • four main application sub-segments: engagement platforms, sales, marketing and customer service
    • two delivery types: product-related and professional services (PS)
    • four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed
    • eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
  • an examination of the key market drivers and how they will affect spending during the forecast period
  • analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the customer engagement market
  • a detailed market definition
  • recommendations for CSPs and vendors.


