New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amino Acids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material, By Product, By Application, By Livestock And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316964/?utm_source=GNW



Amino Acids Market Growth & Trends



The global amino acids market size is projected to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growing consumer awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle, coupled with the increasing consumption of meat and meat products, is anticipated to drive the demand for amino acids during the forecast period.



Amino acids are essential compounds that play a vital role in protein synthesis and are responsible for the proper functioning of the human body.They help in reducing the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases, preventing muscle damage, and increasing metabolism.



These properties have resulted in their extensive consumption in dietary and other pharmaceutical applications in the healthcare industry.



Commercially, amino acids are derived from various plants and animal sources, which include soybean, corn, wheat, blood, skin, and hair, using fermentation, extraction, and chemical synthesis. Research and development activities related to improving the yield and quality of extracted amino acids are being carried out globally.



The food and dietary supplements application segment dominated the market for amino acids in 2021.Food amino acids observed substantial growth as they are used to enhance the flavor and nutritional value of food products.



The animal feed application segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to growing product inclusion in animal feed conversion.



Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2021 owing to factors such as high demand from the regional food and beverage sector, increasing consumer awareness concerning health, and growing preference for functional foods. The market for amino acids in Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years, owing to the extensive growth of the region’s pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors.



Moreover, the ingredients used in formulating pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products follow stringent norms. In North America, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulate plant- and animal-sourced amino acid products. Each of these regulatory bodies has chalked out certain regulations and published guidance documents to ensure the safety and effectiveness of these products.



Key players are focusing on new and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, among others, as well as production capacity expansions. For instance, in July 2021, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., a Tokyo, Japan-based biotechnology and multinational food corporation announced the launch of an amino acid supplement. The supplement comprises isoleucine, leucine, valine, phenylalanine, histidine, lysine, and tryptophan. Specially created for elders and middle-aged people, the supplement helps in reducing the risk of memory impairment and cognitive decline.



Amino Acids Market Report Highlights

• In terms of revenue, the plant-based raw material segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

• In terms of product, the serine segment is expected to exhibit the highest volume-based CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030, owing to its increasing demand in the production of sphingolipids

• Asia Pacific held the largest share of 51.3% based on volume in 2021 in the global market for amino acids

• Asian countries, particularly India and China, are likely to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period in this industry

• Growing awareness regarding animal health and augmented demand for high-quality meat products are expected to drive amino acid consumption in animal feed applications

• Key market players are mainly focusing on innovation to improve service quality and meet global consumer demands

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316964/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________