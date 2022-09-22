Global Knowledge Management Software Market Sales Value to Reach $58.81 Billion By 2028 | Top 10 Players Hold Overs 53% Market Share

Westford, USA, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses increasingly encounter challenges managing their ever-growing amounts of knowledge, they turn to knowledge management software (KMS) as a solution. KMS tools help organizations systematically capture, organize, and share knowledge so that it can be accessed by employees more quickly and easily. This increasing demand for knowledge management software market has led to the development of many different KMS solutions, each with its own strengths and weaknesses.

As per SkyQuest, most of the businesses in the global knowledge management software market are opting for KM software to help them streamline their processes, search for specific pieces of information quickly and collaborate with colleagues more easily. By consolidating all data within a single system, businesses can improve their efficiency and performance significantly.

Today, businesses are starting to realize the importance of harnessing their knowledge base in order to compete in today’s economy. For example, a company with a well-organized and accessed knowledge base can easily find new and innovative ways to serve its customers. Moreover, a well-managed knowledge base can also provide valuable insights into a company’s operations, which can be helpful in making strategic decisions.

Given the importance of knowledge management software market in today’s business world, there is no wonder that several major software companies are now offering KM products as part of their overall product line.

Among the most popular KMS solutions are those from Adobe Systems Incorporated (Adobe Acrobat), Intuit Corporation (Quicken), and Oracle Corporation (Oracle Database). These solutions offer users a wide range of features, such as the ability to capture and organize handwritten notes, create cascading workflow trees, manage multiple versions of documents, and export information to various formats. However, each solution has its own limitations. Adobe Acrobat is best suited for creating PDF files, Microsoft Word for formatting documents into standard formats, quicken for tracking financial data, and Oracle Database for storing large amounts of information.

With the rising demand for knowledge management software market there is a need for decision makers to be aware of the latest trends and developments in this field. SkyQuest's analysis of the Knowledge Management Software Market provides insights into the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market. The report also includes a detailed competitive landscape of the leading players operating in this market.

So, What Does Actually Drives Growth of the Knowledge Management Software Market?

The growing demand for KM software is likely due to several factors. First, companies are becoming increasingly focused on becoming more efficient and effective in their operations. By using KM software to organize and manage their data, they can better leverage resources and improve productivity.



Second, customers are increasingly demanding solutions that provide them with easier access to information. By consolidating all aspects of their business into a single system, businesses in the knowledge management software market can improve customer service and support as well as increase efficiency in their sales process.





Finally, the increasing use of mobile devices has created new opportunities for businesses to use KM software to manage data across multiple platforms. By consolidating data from different sources into a single system, businesses can improve their overall operations and productivity.

Top 10 Players Holds Over 53% Market Share

Large companies in the knowledge management software market have been turning to software to manage their knowledge for many years, but it is only recently that the knowledge management software market has become dominated by a handful of companies. KMS is a suite of software programs used by large organizations to store and manage the ever-growing body of knowledge within their organizations.

As the global knowledge management software market continues to face a glut of products, some big players are dominating the knowledge management software market, reports The Information. IBM Corporation, Oracle, ZOHO, SAP SE, and Microsoft Corporation are the five biggest players in the market and together they held about one third of the market share in 2021. While these companies may have a stronghold on the market, smaller firms are still able to compete by crafting innovative products.

There's definitely consolidation going on said Vishal Wankhede, an analyst at SkyQuest. "The larger organizations have a lot of money to invest in R&D and they're able to buy smaller companies or build their own product."

Smaller firms in the knowledge management software market have been able to make some headway by catering to specialized needs within the market. For example, IBM releases cognitive computing software that helps users learn new information more efficiently. Other small firms focus on customer service or making it easier for people with different workstyles to collaborate.

Some of the largest companies in the world, including GE, Maersk, and PepsiCo, are now using KMS to manage their vast collections of knowledge. KMS helps these companies keep track of what is being known about their products, how it is being used, and who is using it. This information is then used to improve the products and services they provide to their customers.

KMS is not just for large companies, though. Many small businesses are also using KMS to keep their knowledge organized and accessible. This is especially important as businesses grow and their collections of information grow. With KMS, small businesses can afford to invest in a system that can handle the growing demands of their employees and customers.

SkyQuest released its latest report on the knowledge management software market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market landscape, key players, market share analysis, pricing analysis, company SWOT analysis, and growth strategies. This will enable decision makers to identify opportunities and challenges.

With the help of this report, decision makers will be able to gain a better understanding of the knowledge management software market and make informed decisions about their investment strategies.

Growing Demand for AI powered Knowledge Management Software

As businesses become more competitive and data-driven, demand for AI powered knowledge management software market is on the rise. These systems allow companies to manage large sets of data more efficiently and effectively by automating repetitive tasks and helping employees find information they need quickly. In addition, these systems can also be used to help businesses improve customer service and reduce customer churn rates.

Today, customers are increasingly asking businesses to provide them with access to big data in a way that is both convenient and helpful. This has led to the development of AI powered knowledge management systems that can provide this access. By automating search processes and creating dashboards that organize data in a visually appealing way, these systems can help employees find the information they need quickly. Additionally, this technology can be used to identify customer trends and make better decisions about marketing efforts. Businesses that want to get ahead of the competition should consider investing in AI powered knowledge management software. This technology has a lot to offer companies of all sizes, and it is only going to become more popular in the future.

Key Players in Global Knowledge Management Software Market

Freshworks Inc. (US)

Atlassian Corporation Plc (Australia)

Exo Platform (France)

Bitrix24 Inc. (US)

ProProfs (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd. (India)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Capgemini SE (France)

SkyPrep Inc. (Canada)

Lucidea (US)

Egain Corporation (US)

Upland Software Inc. (US)

Zendesk Inc. (US)

