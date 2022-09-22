New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market By Type, By Material, By Mechanism, By Product, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293049/?utm_source=GNW



Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market stood at USD735.48 million in 2021 and is further anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7%, during the forecast period owing to rising geriatric population. Additionally, growing popularity of medical and dental tourism especially in the developing countries in the Asia Pacific region is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years. Due to the low cost of dental treatment and the availability of surgeons, the number of overseas patients seeking these operations is expected to increase.

Furthermore, increased focus of key players on research and development in bone grafts and substitutes, as well as an increase in demand for orthopedic operations among the geriatric population, are projected to provide market players with lucrative prospects in the future.

Rising Inclination towards Cosmetic Dentistry

Customer’s growing desire for dental bone graft substitutes, as well as a growing preference for cosmetic dentistry, are two important growth drivers for the industry.Major global population is unhappy with the appearance of their teeth.



The growing number of cosmetic dental surgeries across the globe has significantly increased the demand for dental bone graft substitutes.

Increase in Geriatric Population

The expanding target population is a major factor in the market for dental bone transplants and alternatives. According to the Population Division of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global share of individuals aged 60 and more increased from 9.2% in 1990 to 11.7% in 2013 and is anticipated to rise to 21.1% by 2050. The demand for dental grafting is increasing due to an increased frequency of periodontal disease, root caries, and edentulous patients, as well as the senior population.

Increase in Dental Tourism

Patients now have a better alternative to bone transplants thanks to advances in dental bone graft substitutes, but their expensive cost has hindered its use among price-conscious customers.In this product category, developed regions such as North America and Europe have a strong presence of innovative product makers.



However, the costs of products as well as the expenses of procedures in hospitals in these regions are greater than in developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil, which may prove to be the key driving force for market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market is segmented based on type, material, mechanism, product type, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type of material, the market can be split into Allograft, Xenograft, Autograft, Synthetic Bone Graft, Others.



Based on Material, the market can be divided into human cell source, collagen, animal source, and others, Others.Based on Mechanism, the market is divided into Osteoconduction, Osteoinduction, Osteopromotion, Osteogenesis.



Based on product type, the market is divided into Bio OSS, Grafton and Osteograf.In terms of Application, the market can be categorized into Socket Preservation, Ridge Augmentation, Periodontal Defect Regeneration, Implant Bone Regeneration, Sinus Lift.



Based on End User, the market is split into Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others. Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2021 among Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa region. United States is the biggest market for dental bone graft substitutes and stood at USD207.54 million in 2021 on account of widespread use and adoption of dental bone graft substitutes in various restorative and cosmetic surgeries.

Company Profiles

Institut Straumann AG, Medtronic Plc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher Corporation), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Halma Plc. (NovaBone), Geistlich Pharma AG, RTI Surgical, are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global Dental Bone Graft Substitute market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Type:

o Allograft

o Xenograft

o Autograft

o Synthetic Bone Graft

o Others

• Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Material:

o Human Cell Source

o Collagen

o Animal Cell Source

o Others

• Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Mechanism:

o Osteoconduction

o Osteoinduction

o Osteopromotion

o Osteogenesis

• Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Product:

o Bio OSS

o Grafton

o Osteograf

• Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Application:

o Socket Preservation

o Ridge Augmentation

o Periodontal Defect Regeneration

o Implant Bone Regeneration

o Sinus Lift

• Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Dental Laboratories

o Others

• Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Poland

Spain

United Kingdom

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Australia

Malaysia

Vietnam

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global dental bone graft substitute market.



