Global Productivity Software Market to Reach Valuation of $132.82 Billion by 2028 | AI is become an Integral Part of Productivity Software

Westford, USA, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Productivity software is one of the most popular applications. The demand for productivity software market is growing rapidly and there are several reasons why this is so. One reason is that businesses are becoming more competitive and they need to be efficient in their operations in order to stay ahead of their competition. Another reason is that people are becoming increasingly digitalized and they want tools that help them manage their time and workflow better. In addition, businesses are realizing the importance of retaining employees by providing them with effective tools that help them be more productive.

One of the leading providers in the global productivity software market is Microsoft. Microsoft has a wide variety of products that provide tools to improve work productivity. Some of these products include Outlook, Word, Excel, Power Point, and Access. Thunderbird has been designed to be both comfortable and easy to use. LibreOffice has been designed to be both comfortable and easy to use. In addition to productivity software, there are also other tools that can help employees be more efficient. One example is Google Docs. Google Docs is a free online document editor that allows users to create and edit documents online.

Overall, there is a growing demand for productivity software market across all sectors of business. As efficiencies continue to increase, so too will the popularity of these products.

SkyQuest has released a new report on the productivity software market. This report provides detailed insights into the market size, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It also contains an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market. This would help decision makers understand the potential impact of these trends on their businesses.

72% Small Business are Using Productivity Software

SkyQuest surveyed 588 business users in the global productivity software market to gauge their perceptions of productivity software. The study found that users are increasingly seeking tools that can automate tasks and make work more efficient.

According to a SkyQuest study, 62% of large businesses are using productivity software to improve employee performance. This trend is likely to continue, as businesses look for ways to reduce costs and increase efficiency. On the other hand, less than 72% of small businesses use some form of productivity software.

Windows-based productivity applications (59%) and Macs (26%) were the most popular platforms for productivity software, followed by iOS devices (19%). Office 365 (25%) was the most popular productivity application across all platforms in productivity software market.

When it comes to automating tasks, IBM's SmartCloud Workload Automation was found to be the most popular solution, with 41% of respondents citing it as their top choice.

Microsoft's own Powershell automation was also popular, with 32% of survey respondents mentioning it as a tool they use frequently.

Other solutions found include DevOps automation tools like Chef (14%) and Puppet (12%), as well as centralized workflow management systems like Salesforce Chatter (9%) and Asana (8%).

As per SkyQuest analysis, the biggest challenge for productivity software market is that users do not see how the software can help them work more efficiently. Employees need an easy-to-use demonstration or tutorial to show them how the software.

Individual decision making is a top priority for workers. Half of all respondents said that they prioritize individual decision making when it comes to what software to use for their work tasks.

Employees want to use familiar tools and platforms. Nearly two-thirds of respondents (64%) said that they would rather use familiar tools and platforms when performing their work tasks, even if it means sacrificing efficiency.

Offering choice is critical. Two-thirds of respondents in the productivity software market said that offering choice is important when it comes to selecting productivity software, and nearly half (46%) said that they would switch from a different productivity software if their employer offered a subscription that included access to all options. This demonstrates the importance of giving employees the opportunity to choose the tools that best suit their needs.

SkyQuest's report on productivity software market is based on extensive analysis of the latest data and information from a variety of sources, including industry experts, product developers, and user feedback. The report covers a wide range of topics, including the latest features and functionality of productivity software, the changing needs of users, and the competitive landscape.

Increasing Integration of AI In Productivity Software

Today, many workers in the global productivity software market rely on productivity software to keep them organized, productive and on-schedule. While many of these programs rely on user input to achieve these goals, AI is being integrated more and more into these apps to help automate tasks and improve efficiency. For example, a recent release of Salesforce IQ includes AI capabilities that allow users to automatically add contacts from their email inbox into Einstein. This integration allows users to quickly identify potential leads and contact them directly from their email, eliminating the need to search for information or click through innumerable contacts.

With AI-assisted automation, users can focus on more important tasks. Other productivity apps are incorporating AI in similar ways. For instance, Google Keep, a leading product in productivity software market, now includes an AI feature that enables people to collate notes and ideas as they occur, then automatically organize them into related categories. This makes it easy to find information when you need it and save time by automating tedious task.

Other companies are also integrating AI into their productivity software products. For instance, Slack uses machine learning to help users communicate more effectively. The company’s bot framework understands the context surrounding messages, which helps users find relevant responses faster. Slack also uses machine learning to predict user needs and trends, enhancing the overall experience for users.

Overall, AI is being integrated more deeply into productivity software in order to make the task of working smarter easier for everyone in the productivity software market. By automating repetitive tasks and integrating AI features like intelligent reminders and daily summaries, workers can focus on more important tasks while the software takes care.

Key Players in Global Productivity Software Market

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Google LLC (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation) (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Salesforce.com Inc. (US)

VMware Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Amazon.com Inc. (US)

AppScale Systems Inc. (US)

