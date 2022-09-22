New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bariatric Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317010/?utm_source=GNW





The global bariatric surgery devices market is expected to grow from $1.59 billion in 2021 to $1.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.06%. The bariatric surgery devices market is expected to grow to $2.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.15%.



The bariatric surgery devices market consists of sales of bariatric surgery devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to surgical devices used in bariatric surgery to reduce the weight of an individual by reducing the size of the stomach. Bariatric surgery devices are FDA-approved surgical equipment or devices used for surgeries performed in the gastrointestinal tract for facilitating weight loss for individuals with obesity or severe obesity.



The main types of bariatric surgery devices include minimally invasive surgical devices, stapling devices, energy/vessel sealing devices, suturing devices, accessories, and non-invasive surgical devices.Minimally invasive surgical devices refer to surgical instruments specifically designed to perform the procedure through a small incision in the body rather than a large opening that benefits patients including reduced blood loss, minimal tissue damage, and faster recovery and rehabilitation time.



These surgical devices are used in various procedures ranging from sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, non-invasive bariatric surgery, adjustable gastric banding, mini-gastric bypass, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch. These surgical devices are widely used by clinics, hospitals, specialty centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.



North America was the largest region in the bariatric surgery devices market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the bariatric surgery devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing obese population is significantly contributing to the growth of the bariatric surgery devices market.Obesity refers to the abnormal or excessive accumulation of fat, which might impair the health of individuals.



In recent years, obesity has become a public health challenge across the globe, with a substantial contribution to global mortality and morbidity.The growing utilization of surgical procedures by obesity population across the globe to mitigate fat deposits are expected to boost demand for bariatric surgery devices.



For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1 billion people globally are obese currently (2022), out of which 650 million accounts for adults, 340 million are adolescents and 39 million are children. Therefore, an increase in the obese population will contribute to the growth of the bariatric surgery devices market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the bariatric surgery devices market.Key players operating in the bariatric surgery devices market are focusing on developing technologically advanced products to meet the surgical demands and strengthen their position in the market.



These developments include devices that offer improved features for better outcomes in bariatric surgery while reducing risks during the procedure.For instance, in September 2021, Olympus Corporation, a Japan-based medical technology company launched POWERSEAL advanced bipolar surgical energy devices.



POWERSEAL provides surgeons with state-of-the-art sealing, dissection, and grasping capabilities in laparoscopic or open surgery while highly reducing the force required by the surgeon to close the jaws. It can be used in various forms of surgical procedures including bariatric surgery, general surgery and gynaecological, colorectal, urological, and other surgeries.



In February 2020, Medtronic plc, an American medical device company acquired Digital Surgery for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition by Medtronic focused on utilizing the in-house team of digital surgery for the development of pedestal-based robot surgery systems, which can be used in general, urology, gynaecology, thoracic, colorectal, and bariatric procedures.



Digital Surgery, is a UK-based developer of digital surgical tools utilizing advanced technologies such as next-generation computing, AI, visualization, and other tools.



The countries covered in the bariatric surgery devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

