CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® to Offer Milestones as Member Benefit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestones (milestones.ai) , the all-in-one homeowner portal making it easier for consumers to buy, move, sell, and manage their home, is pleased to announce that the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) will be launching Milestones as a member benefit to its more than 217,000 REALTORS® members. The launch follows a Series A investment C.A.R. made in Milestones, which closed earlier this year.



Milestones is the first technology firm to deliver a homeownership portal similar to consumer offerings for managing healthcare, personal finance, and education. Milestones monitors the value of your home, provides search for homes for sale, and even manages the selling process. Milestones client portals are made available to consumers at no cost through any California REALTORS®. “This new member benefit is being launched at an opportune time,” says C.A.R. President Otto Catrina. “Milestones addresses some key strategic goals of our association, which includes investing in new technologies that enhance a deeper advisory relationship between our members and homeowners,” Catrina says.

This partnership is the first of its kind and further solidifies C.A.R.’s position as a leader in providing high-value technology tools and educational content to its members at a pivotal time when the California housing market is experiencing a slowdown in transaction volume. More than ever, it is critical for real estate agents to identify opportunities for engaging their existing and prospective customers in new, creative ways. Through Milestones, members will be able to invite clients into web-based homeownership hubs to manage home maintenance, view home value, monitor home sales in their area, search for property, and even identify mortgage refinance or HELOC options. Never before have REALTORS® had a more comprehensive application to maintain a close customer relationship by supporting every aspect of homeownership including buying, selling, moving, and owning.

C.A.R. is launching this member benefit at its REimagine! Conference & Expo October 11-13, 2022, at the Long Beach Convention Center. After the launch, members will access their Milestones account though the CAR.org website where they will be able to invite clients into hubs.

The most significant benefit to consumers is having the support of their real estate advisors in managing homeownership between transactions. “Managing a home is complicated,” says Dustin Gray, Milestones Founder and CEO. “The average home has more than 150 systems that need to be maintained, and consumers need help keeping it all organized. Gutters need to be cleared, water filters replaced, concrete sealed, dryer vents cleaned and so on. Milestones has checklists for all of it, complete with DIY videos or access to professionals who will do it for you. The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® is our first launch partner for the Association and MLS channel and is an outstanding industry leader,” says Gray.

Milestones is a customer-for-life experience platform for buying, selling, and managing home ownership - provided to consumers by professionals in real estate, mortgage, insurance, and title. The integrated and open platform creates private personalized client portals where agents can stay connected, educate, and create value at every stage of the homeowner journey.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 217,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

