Publication Academy Receives Grant to Provide Academic, Technical, & Grant Writing Training for Templeton World Charity Foundation

RESTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publication Academy is excited to have the opportunity to continue providing best-in-class online training programs for a third consecutive year for grantees of the Templeton World Charity Foundation, Inc. (TWCF), a private foundation supporting diverse researchers around the world in discovering new knowledge, developing new tools, and launching new innovations that make a lasting impact on human flourishing.

As part of TWCF's newly launched strategy to support new scientific research on human flourishing and to translate related discoveries into practical tools, Publication Academy will provide grantees with access to three customized curricula developed on its premiere training platform: (1) the TWCF Academic Writing Course, (2) the TWCF Technical Communication Course, and (3) the TWCF Grant Writing & Management Course. These hybrid courses will provide TWCF grantees with 24/7 access to over 90 hours of video-based On Demand programming, group-based live webinar coaching sessions every two weeks, and "Office Hour" sessions for grantees to receive 1-on-1 guidance.

Publication Academy's courses will accelerate the pace at which discoveries move through the strategic pipeline by empowering TWCF grantees to successfully disseminate their project findings through academic publications (peer-reviewed journal articles, edited book chapters, conference presentations) and technical communications (social media and blog posts, digital newsletters, podcasts, press releases, and more). In addition, the courses will help support re-investment in currently funded projects by training grantees in how to find new external funding opportunities and then to write successful grant proposals.

The custom curricula developed for TWCF over the past two years have resulted in a significant increase in scholarly productivity across professions and cultural backgrounds. An analysis conducted in August 2021 found that participants in the TWCF Academic Writing Course tripled their total peer-reviewed publication output since the course was offered. Individual participants saw an increase of between 50% to over 500% in their rates of publication, with course completers consistently reporting that the programming contributed to achieving their personal goals and enhancing their professional expertise.

According to one grantee, a Professor of Education in El Salvador who completed the TWCF Academic Writing Course in 2021: "Before taking this course, I thought I understood how publication worked. Now having completed my Publication Academy course this year, I realize the gap in knowledge between what I thought I knew before and what actually must be done to get a paper published. The experience of having an instructor to ask advice from, the tips that he gave us, and the blueprints and exemplars that he provided us have really become essential in achieving my academic and professional goals."

