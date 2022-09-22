Berlin Packaging Expands in Eastern Europe with the Acquisition of EPS

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today the acquisition of European Packaging Solutions (“EPS”), a family-owned distributor of glass packaging solutions.



Founded in 2005 in Tirana, Albania, EPS expanded its operations to Bulgaria in 2013. With offices and warehouses in both countries, EPS has an impressive range of standard and bespoke glass packaging solutions and has created 30 private molds for the exclusive use of its customers.

Berlin Packaging entered the Balkans in 2021 with its acquisition of Elias Valavanis S.A., a supplier of glass packaging for the food and beverage industries based in Greece.

“With the acquisition of EPS, we extend our operations to new countries in Europe. This first-rate glass packaging supplier in the food and beverage industries will bring additional expertise to our company,” said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging EMEA.

“EPS shares Berlin Packaging’s entrepreneurial spirit and passion for innovation. We are excited to start this new journey and to unite forces. I know our employees, customers, and suppliers will benefit greatly from this promising partnership,” said George Voutsas, General Manager of EPS.

“The EPS acquisition expands our presence in the Balkans and secures important locations in Albania and Bulgaria,” said Bill Hayes, Global CEO of Berlin Packaging.

EPS is the 4th acquisition Berlin Packaging has completed in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) in 2022 and 7th acquisition completed globally in 2022.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

Please visit BerlinPackaging.com and Corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

