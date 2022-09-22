Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, during Forecast Period | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for automation in the food industry, improved economic conditions, urbanization, and the rising demand for packaging solutions for diverse products are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the global automatic labeling machine market...



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market was worth USD 2.17 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, earning revenues of around USD 3.12 billion by the end of 2028. Because of automated packaging solutions in numerous industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others, the automatic labeling machine industry is becoming more and more significant. High-quality label pasting is provided by the high-quality labeling solution for automated labeling machines, which also increases throughput by reducing downtime and waste. Demand for automated labeling equipment is being driven by increased consumer packaging awareness as well as expanding packaging standards in the food industry. Additionally, a significant barrier to the market's growth has been the high cost of automated labeling machines. Automatic labeling equipment requires a larger initial expenditure. Some small packaging and labeling companies cannot afford to buy automated labeling machines due to the high initial investment and maintenance costs. These elements limit the market's ability to expand for automatic labeling machines globally.

Packaging Solutions Using Premium Labeling Adhesive

One of the important forces driving the growth of the global market for autonomous labeling equipment is the high-quality labeling solution that keeps its high adhesive precision even when the label material and production speed vary. To achieve maximum throughput, the high-quality labeling solution for automatic labeling machines offers high-quality label pasting while decreasing process waste and downtime. As a result of shifting consumer attitudes toward packaged goods and increased population density, the market for automatic labeling machines is also expanding.

Using Green Labeling to Make Shipping Easier

Manufacturers employ eco-labels, also known as green labeling, to demonstrate that their products were created in an environmentally responsible manner and can be disposed of responsibly. In North America, for example, automakers and household appliance manufacturers are required by law to include energy-efficiency labels on their products. As a result of the manufacturers' increased attention to environmental sustainability, the market will have a lot of room to grow. During the projected period, all of these factors contribute to the growth of the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market (2022-2028).

Challenge: Inadequate Awareness

A few kilometers of inspection with an automatic labeling machine can be finished in a matter of days, but thorough data analysis can take up to 90 days. Any pipeline irregularities discovered at this time are ignored, and another inspection cycle may begin much later. Some companies' software modules shorten the time it takes to evaluate enormous amounts of data. Data processing activities for automatic labeling machine market participants continue to take longer than data collecting duties, offering a substantial impediment to market expansion.

Segmental Coverage

Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market – By Configuration

Based on the configuration, the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market is segmented into Integrated and Standalone. Because these machines may collaborate with an integrated vision to boost production rates in applications in the healthcare & pharmaceuticals and food and beverage industries, the category of the integrated machine is expected to register strong growth over the projection year. As a result, the integrated, machines sector under this configuration sub-segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. All these factors boost the growth of the Global Automatic Labeling Market during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market

The unprecedented global public health emergency known as COVID-19 has impacted nearly every firm, and the long-term effects are projected to influence industry growth over the forecast period. Our ongoing research expands on our research approach to ensure the incorporation of underlying COVID-19 problems and potential future paths. The study discusses COVID-19 while taking into account changes in consumer demand and behavior, purchasing patterns, supply chain rerouting, the dynamics of current market forces, and key government efforts. The new analysis includes insights, analyses, predictions, and forecasts that account for the market impact of COVID-19.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market are Sidel, Krones AG, Sacmi Imola S. C., Worldpack Automation Systems, KHS GmbH, I. M. A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S. P. A, ProMach, Weber Marking Systems GmbH, Novexx Solutions GmbH, Newman Labelling Systems Ltd, Wuxi Sici Auto Co. Ltd., Kunshan Bojin Trading Co. Ltd., CECLE Machine, Barry – Wehmiller Companies, PDC International Corp., Marchesini Group S. P. A., Fuji Seal International Inc., Quadrel, and other prominent players.

The Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

In August 2020, The VR-72 Labeler was introduced by ProMach Pharma's Weiler Labeling Systems for use in packaging COVID-19 vaccines. With its continuous motion pressure-sensitive mechanism and modular architecture, the product can quickly apply wrap-around labels to a variety of cylindrical objects.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Product Service/Segmentation By Type, By Configuration, By Industry, By Region Key Players Sidel, Krones AG, Sacmi Imola S. C., Worldpack Automation Systems, KHS GmbH, I. M. A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S. P. A, ProMach, Weber Marking Systems GmbH, Novexx Solutions GmbH, Newman Labelling Systems Ltd, Wuxi Sici Auto Co. Ltd., Kunshan Bojin Trading Co. Ltd., CECLE Machine, Barry – Wehmiller Companies, PDC International Corp., Marchesini Group S. P. A., Fuji Seal International Inc., Quadrel, and other prominent players.

By Type

Self-Adhesive/Pressure Sensitive

Shrink Sleeve

Glue Based

By Configuration

Integrated

Standalone

By Industry

Food & beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Consumer Goods

Logistics, Couriers & Posts

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

