In 2021, software sales generate in excess of 40% e-signature market revenue. The trend will remain unchanged in the near future owing to the snowballing use of cloud-based e-signature solutions with innovative encryption features for ensuring secure communication and sharing digital documents. The acceptance of cloud-based e-signatures in companies for the management and protection of important data is essentially pushing the market on the path to prosperity.



Government agencies make use of e-signatures for decreasing the risk of forgeries and increasing the trust of the general public in private documentation. Governments around the world, particularly in Europe and North America, have been inspiring administrations for the acceptance of these solutions, to drive security and efficiency in their processes. At present, there are more than 75 countries that recognize the legality of e-signatures.



The European e-signature market is quickly growing because of the promising government regulations and laws, increase in the volume of online documentation processes, and cost-effectiveness of these signatures. Additionally, corporations in Europe are adopting hybrid and remote working models, which are correspondingly increasing the demand for e-signatures. As per statistics, more than 80% of the European business stalwarts are of the opinion that hybrid work models are more profitable.



The BFSI sector’s revenue contribution to the e-signature market stands at over 30% of the worldwide total. The acceptance of internet banking, mobile banking, and stock marketing has dramatically increased. Through business applications that are customer-centric, BFSI companies focus on understanding the behavior, choices, and preferences of consumers. These solutions give strong security, manage regulatory compliances, and protect identities. They also help BFSI firms in the simplification of business procedures, by providing improved security and quicker onboarding of consumers.



The utilization of e-signatures in the IT departments of public and private companies betters the security of all IT-related errands. These solutions improve the efficiency of an organization, chiefly in its contractual procedures. For telecom corporations operating multiple branches and those that need to retain contracts for future use, a lot of savings can be made by the adoption of e-signatures, as they can help in reducing the use of paper and printing inks and decreasing storage expenses.

