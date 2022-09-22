New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virology Specimen Collection Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316970/?utm_source=GNW

, DiaSorin SA, Vircell S.L., Copan Italia S.P.A, Hardy Diagnostics and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.



The global virology specimen collection market is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2021 to $5.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The virology specimen collection market is expected to grow to $6.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%.



The virology specimen collection market consists of sales of a virology specimen collection by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a blood sample taken for examination of specimens to look for any kind of infection.The virus isolation specimens should be collected within four days of the onset of sickness, as virus shedding reduces significantly after that.



Virus cultures are not useful for specimens taken more than 7 days after the onset of sickness, with a few exceptions. To be used by government health authorities, hospitals, clinicians, and laboratories that are collecting relevant clinical samples for diagnosis.



The main types of virology specimen collection are blood collection kits, specimen collection tubes, viral transport media, and swabs.The vials and reagents given for use in collecting samples and transporting them to the laboratory where the testing services would be performed on such samples are referred to as the sample collection kit.



Virology specimen collection samples can be blood samples, nasopharyngeal samples, throat samples, nasal samples, cervical samples, oral samples, and other samples that were taken manually or automated that can be used in diagnostic, and therapeutic.



North America was the largest region in the virology specimen collection market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the virology specimen collection market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing number of blood donations is driving the growth of the virology specimen collection market.With the growing number of blood samples, there is a rise in the examination and detection of viruses in the blood using the virology specimen collection method.



For instance, according to WHO, a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, in 2020, of the 118.5 million blood donations collected globally, 40% of these are collected in high-income countries, home to 16% of the world’s population. In low-income countries, up to 54 % of blood transfusions are given to children under 5 years of age, whereas, in high-income countries, over 60s are the most frequently transfused patient group, accounting for up to 75 percent of all transfusions. The blood donation rate in high-income countries is 31.5 donations per 1000 persons, 15.9 donations in upper-middle-income countries, 6.8 donations in lower-middle-income countries, and 5.0 donations in low-income countries, according to 1000-person samples. Therefore, demand for virology specimen collection is predicted to rise as the prevalence of increase in the number of blood donations.



Technology development are shaping the virology specimen collection market.Technological advancements, ranging from automated sample isolation to real-time amplification technology, have enabled the development and introduction of systems for the majority of clinically relevant viruses, as well as the acquisition of clinically relevant information for optimal antiviral treatment options.



For instance, in 2020, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a leading worldwide medical technology company, announced that the BD Vacutainer UltraTouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set (BCS) with Preattached Holder has received the CE mark in Europe.The device with the preattached holder is being released in the United States under the BD Vacutainer UltraTouchTM Push Button BCS, which was previously cleared.



The one-handed safety activation of the push button allows doctors to attend to the patient and venipuncture site while activating the safety mechanism.The preattached holder helps assure OSHA single-use holder compliance by protecting against inadvertent needlestick injury from the non-patient (tube-side) needle.



The wing set comes as a single sterile item with a pre-assembled holder.



In 2021, DiaSorin S.p.A., an India-based laboratory diagnostics market, specializing in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments acquired Luminex Corporation for $ 1.8 billion. With this acquisition, DiaSorin will get access to Luminex’s multiplexing technology and a portfolio that will complement its current offering while also growing the Group’s position in the United States as a result. This agreement will also enable access to Luminex’s applications across the Life Science industry, facilitating academic and scientific research, strengthening interaction with biopharma businesses, and enhancing access to clinical multiplexing assays for future Value-Based Care projects. Luminex Corporation is a US-based developer, manufacturer, and marketer of biological testing technologies in the clinical diagnostic and life science industries.



The countries covered in the virology specimen collection market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

