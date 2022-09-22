New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor Fabrication Material Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317658/?utm_source=GNW

, Linde AG, Indium Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, and Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.



The global semiconductor fabrication material market is expected to grow from $47.00 billion in 2021 to $51.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The semiconductor fabrication material market is expected to grow to $68.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The semiconductor fabrication material market consists of sales of semiconductor fabrication materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductors through advanced wafer-level packaging processes, as well as other related technologies used in solar cells, field-effect transistors, IoT sensors, and self-driving car circuits.Semiconductor fabrication is an intricate process that involves circuits that are created on top of a wafer made from a semiconducting material.



Some of the most commonly used materials are silicon, germanium, and gallium arsenide.



The main types of semiconductor fabrication material are n-type and p-type.The n-type semiconductor is an intrinsic semiconductor doped with phosphorus (P), arsenic (As), or antimony (Sb) as an impurity.



The various fabrication materials include silicon wafers, photomasks, photoresists, and others, which are used across various end users such as telecommunication, energy, electrical and electronics, medical and healthcare, automotive, defence and aerospace, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor fabrication material market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the semiconductor fabrication material market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The semiconductor fabrication material market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides semiconductor fabrication material market statistics, including semiconductor fabrication material industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a semiconductor fabrication material market share, detailed semiconductor fabrication material market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the semiconductor fabrication material industry. This semiconductor fabrication material market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.



The increasing investment in the energy sector is expected to propel the growth of the semiconductor fabrication materials market.Semiconductors are generally installed in the energy sector, such as solar panels, drives, and pumps in wind and water turbines, and protection circuits in energy conversion to ensure efficiency and minimal power loss.



The government is abundantly investing in the energy sector. For instance, according to Invest India, a National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the power sector in India is forecasted to attract investments worth $128.24–135.37 billion between 2019-2023. Also, according to the International Energy Agency, global power sector investment will increase by around 5% in 2021 to more than US $820 billion. Therefore, the increasing investment in the energy sector is driving the growth of the semiconductor fabrication materials market.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the semiconductor fabrication material market.Companies operating in semiconductor fabrication materials are focused on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2021, Panasonic Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer of electric and electronic products, launched a semiconductor package substrate material (Product No.R-1515V).



This product enabled both low package warpage and high assembly-level reliability. The new material has very low thermal expansion properties that reduce the warping of the substrate during the packaging process and optimized mechanical properties that lower the residual stress on solder joints.



In June 2019, Nanometrics Incorporated, a US-based manufacturer of semiconductor fabrication materials, merged with Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, the company expands its portfolio of end-to-end metrology, inspection, process control software, and lithography equipment providers for the semiconductor industry and other advanced markets. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of semiconductors.



The countries covered in the semiconductor fabrication material market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

