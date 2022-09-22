New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Wheelchair Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316968/?utm_source=GNW





The global electric wheelchair market is expected to grow from $3.66 billion in 2021 to $4.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The electric wheelchair market is expected to grow to $6.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8%.



The electric wheelchair market consists of sales of electric wheelchairs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a seating surface with wheels affixed to them that is propelled by an electrically based power source, mainly motors and batteries.They are suitable for all age groups and are available in various sizes and heights.



It is mainly used to move from one place to another by individuals having medical conditions or those who face difficulty in walking.



The main types of electric wheelchairs are rear-wheel drive electric wheelchairs, four wheel drive electric wheelchairs, front-wheel drive electric wheelchairs, self-balancing wheelchairs, and standing electric wheelchairs, with remote control.The rear-wheel-drive electric wheelchair has two huge drive wheels are located on the back of the wheelchair base, and two casters are located on the front of the wheelchair base.



The electric wheelchair’s power comes from the location of the driving wheels.The electric wheelchair can be used for adults and pediatric lying in the age group of greater than 60 years, 21 to less than 60 years, less than 20 years.



There are various applications for electric wheelchairs such as home care, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, rehabilitation centers, and others.



North America was the largest region in the electric wheelchair market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the electric wheelchair market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The electric wheelchair market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides electric wheelchair market statistics, including electric wheelchair industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a electric wheelchair market share, detailed electric wheelchair market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the electric wheelchair industry. This electric wheelchair market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



An increase in the incidence of spinal deformities is contributing to the growth of the electric wheelchair market.Spinal deformity refers to an abnormal alignment or curve of the bony vertebral column.



Scoliosis in severe forms will be disabling.For some people diagnosed with Scoliosis, a wheelchair is required for mobility and comfort.



For instance, according to Meta 2019 data, a biomedical research discovery tool, the occurrence of adult spinal deformity has been cited as anywhere between 2-32%, while the prevalence in the elderly population has been estimated at 68%. An increase in the incidence of spinal deformities will drive the growth of the electric wheelchair market.



Technological advancement are shaping the electric wheelchair market.Many companies are launching new products to give an enhanced experience to their users.



In February 2021, Invacare Corporation, an American medical equipment manufacturer, launched the Invacare AVIVA STORM RX power wheelchair.It is a forward rear-wheel drive power wheelchair with superior technology, design, and performance.



It is a power wheelchair designed to travel outdoors and can also provide mobility indoors without any assistance.



In October 2019, HIG Europe, a Florida–based private equity and alternative assets investment firm acquired MEYRA Group and Alu Rehab for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, both companies will form a new leading mobility equipment manufacturer in Europe.



MEYRA Group is a Germany-based company that designs, manufactures, and sells active and e-powered wheelchairs, rehabilitation equipment, and orthopedics. Alu Rehab is a Norway-based company developing, producing, and selling comfort wheelchairs, seating systems, and accessories.



The countries covered in the electric wheelchair market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316968/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________