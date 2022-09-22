Anteriad and TransUnion Collaborate to Bring Best-in-Class Audience Solutions to B2B Marketers

Rye Brook, NY, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad today announced a new collaboration with TransUnion. Through this collaboration, Anteriad’s audience data will be available through the TruAudience® Data Marketplace, enabling B2B advertisers to reach more in-market prospects with more relevant marketing across growth channels including connected TV, streaming audio and in-game advertising.

Powered by a three-dimensional view of people, households and devices, TruAudience solutions provide scalable identity to enable audience targeting and consumer engagement across offline, digital and streaming environments. The TruAudience Data Marketplace is a leading destination for buyers and sellers of third-party audiences to activate targeting across streaming media advertising channels.

Anteriad partners with the world’s largest B2B marketers across a variety of verticals including technology, fintech, healthtech, IT, logistics and martech. Anteriad targeting products are highly customized across Account Based Marketing (ABM), B2B intent, and key technographic and firmographic traits, and are built for precision at scale by keying off company location rather than domain. The TruAudience Data Marketplace is seamlessly integrated into this unique approach, extending the B2B reach into connected homes and to consumers across myriad devices.

“B2B media buyers and sellers want the ability to transact on Connected TV and streaming audio with precision targeting at scale,” said Michelle Swanston, VP of Media and Entertainment and Head of Data Marketplace at TransUnion. “By providing access to Anteriad data in the TruAudience Data Marketplace, B2B marketers and publishers can provide the right messages to the right audiences at the right time.”

“CTV and streaming audio are valuable advertising channels for B2B marketers looking to differentiate from their competition. With the TransUnion partnership, they can access Anteriad’s highly relevant data to accurately reach their audiences in a new context that can move more leads down the funnel,” said Todd Love, Chief Commercial Officer at Anteriad.

About Anteriad

For over 20 years, Anteriad has put B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. With more than 500 billion buyer-related signals tracked every month on our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform, customers like IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo benefit from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://www.anteriad.com.

ABOUT TRANSUNION (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. http://www.transunion.com/business

About TruAudience by TransUnion

