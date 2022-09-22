Global Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives Market to Touch Valuation of $10,933.5 million by 2030 | Healthcare Generates 28% of the Revenue

New Delhi, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The use of antimicrobial additives in industrial and consumer applications is on the rise in the global inorganic antimicrobial additives market. One factor driving this demand is the rising incidence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This trend is being exacerbated by the increased use of antibiotics in livestock and poultry farming, as well as in human healthcare settings. As a result, there is an increasing need for antimicrobial agents that are not reliant upon antibiotics as a component of their effectiveness. This has created a growing demand for inorganic antimicrobial additives, which are widely available and relatively inexpensive.

Silver nitrate is one of the major types in the global inorganic antimicrobial additives market. It is primarily used to protect surfaces against bacterial growth. Silver nitrate is also effective against some types of fungi and protozoa. It is widely used in medical applications, as well as in food manufacturing and processing.

Sulfur dioxide is another type in the global inorganic antimicrobial additives market. Sulfur dioxide is an antibacterial agent that can inhibit the growth of both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. It can also kill fungi and protozoa. Sulfur dioxide is used to protect surfaces from bacterial growth in a variety of industrial settings, such as food manufacturing and cleaning services.

Most Prominent Application of Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives

The application of inorganic antimicrobial additives has expanded beyond pharmaceuticals and food processing to encompass a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. In the automotive industry, inorganic antimicrobial agents are used to control microbial growth on engine parts and systems. In the industrial sector, inorganic antimicrobial additives are used to prevent the growth of harmful microbes on surfaces, both in manufacturing plants and warehouses in the inorganic antimicrobial additives market. Additionally, inorganic antimicrobial additives can be used to inhibit the breeding and spread of bacteria, fungi, and mold.

Here are just a few of the most potential applications:

Resin coatings: antimicrobial additives are added to resin coatings to stop the spread of bacteria and fungi on manufactured goods such as paints and coatings and medical devices & equipment.

Packaging materials: antimicrobial additives can be used in packaging to prevent food spoilage.

Food processing: antimicrobial additives may be used in food processing plants to reduce bacterial contamination.

Textile manufacturing: antimicrobial additives are often added to textile products, such as yarns and fabrics, to prevent the growth of bacteria and fungus.

Top 7 Players are Holding up to 35% Market Share

BASF SE, DuPont De Nemours, Microban International, Avient Corporation, Dow Inc., Clariant AG, and Lonza are the top 7 players that hold around 35% market share. Wherein BASF SE and DuPont hold the leading position in the global inorganic antimicrobial additives market.

BASF SE and DuPont are the two largest producers of inorganic antimicrobial additives. The two companies have a broad product line that covers both food-grade and non-food-grade products. BASF SE focuses on food additives, whereas DuPont provides both food additives and non-food grade products. Both companies have extensive R&D programs focused on improving the efficacy of their products, as well as developing new antimicrobial technologies. BASF SE and DuPont are also major players in the global chemical trade, and their products are used around the world.

BASF is also looking to increase its market share in Asia inorganic antimicrobial additives market, where it has already made significant inroads. In fact, its strong position in this market allows it to capitalize on opportunities in both developed and emerging economies. BASF SE has already planned to invest millions of dollars in the next five years to develop and market new products, increase production capacity, and expand research and development operations. The company is targeting applications for products in industrial settings such as food processing, agriculture, and medical devices & equipment coatings.

Apart from BASF and DuPont, other Companies in the global inorganic antimicrobial additives market are competing to develop the best antimicrobial additives to meet customer needs. Some companies are focusing on developing new antimicrobial additives, while others are marketing existing products. Some companies are also working on creating customized antimicrobial additive solutions for specific customers.

The main challenge for companies in the antimicrobial additives industry is finding alternatives to antibiotics that are safe and effective. There is a lot of research being done to find new ways to prevent and treat infections.

Astute Analytica Study Says, Healthcare Generates 28% Revenue for Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives Market

Antimicrobial additives are used in healthcare settings to protect patients, medical equipment, and the environment from infection. The global inorganic antimicrobial additives market generated a revenue of $6,082.6 million in 2021. Out of which, the healthcare industry contributed around 28% to the overall market size.

Healthcare providers use antimicrobial additives to fight against a wide variety of infections, including hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), nosocomial infections, pneumonia, and sepsis. Disinfectants are used to kill harmful microorganisms on surfaces such as medical devices and surgical instruments.

Astute Analytica’s study on global sulfur dioxide suggests that inorganic antimicrobial additives are heavily used in medical devices and equipment. This is due to the fact that they are effective against a wide variety of bacteria and fungi. They are also known to be biocompatible, which means that they do not have any negative effects on the body. One of the most common uses for inorganic antimicrobial additives is in medical devices and equipment. These include items such as implantable medical devices, stents, and catheters. In addition, these ingredients are often used in sanitizing solutions and disinfectants.

The growth in the use of inorganic antimicrobial additives market in healthcare is due to the increasing incidence of HAIs and other types of infections in hospitals. Antimicrobial additives provide an effective means of protecting patients from these infections. Our study suggests that 1 in 31 patients develop HAIs. The prevalence is significantly high in low- and middle-income countries, which range from 5.2% to 19.2%. However, it is significantly low in Europe, which accounts for only 4%.

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices is a Major Challenge for Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives Manufacturers

In recent times, the cost of raw materials used in the production of Inorganic antimicrobial additives market has been a major challenge for manufacturers. In particular, fluctuating prices for energy and metals such as silver and copper have had a significant impact on overall production costs. For instance, on 1st march 2020, silver was priced at $16.24 per ounce, which increased to $27.43 per ounce on 1st March 2021, a 68% growth in just one year span. However, it again declined to $19.44 per ounce as of 22nd September 2022.

Today, inorganic antimicrobial additives have become indispensable in the healthcare, food, packaging, paints, and coatings, and pharmaceutical industries to inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi. However, the prices of raw materials used in these industries have been on a roller coaster ride over the past few years, making it challenging for manufacturers in the inorganic antimicrobial additives market to maintain adequate inventories. This can lead to reduced production and a loss of market share for companies that produce antimicrobial additives.

Raw material prices are affected by the global economy, fluctuations in global stock markets, and demand from customers.

Manufacturers are looking for ways to mitigate this issue by exploring more efficient production processes and are searching for alternative raw material sources. Unfortunately, finding an affordable replacement for some of these key ingredients can be difficult, as even smaller players have difficulty sourcing these specific items. This situation is likely to continue into the future, as increased demand for these products may result in increased prices for raw materials. As a result, producers will need to find creative solutions in order to maintain market share.

Major Players in Global Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives Market

Global Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives Market Scope

