The Rising Use Of A Large Amount Of Structured And Unstructured Data Is Expected To Drive The Risk Analytics Market As Per The Business Research Company's Risk Analytics Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the risk analytics market, the increasing use of large amounts of structured and unstructured data will propel the growth of the risk analytics market. Structured data refers to information that is usually stored in a relational database and can be easily mapped into designated fields. Unstructured data is information that is not organized according to a pre-determined data model or schema and hence cannot be kept in a standard relational database. Unstructured data accounts for 80 to 90% of the data generated and gathered by businesses, and its volume is continuously increasing faster than that of structured databases. Businesses are increasingly using these large amounts of structured and unstructured data for predictive analysis, risk analysis, forecasting, and other purposes. This increasing usage will create demand for risk analytics as well, as risk analytics uses large amounts of structured and unstructured data to predict the risk with a large degree of accuracy. For instance, according to a report by an American data storage company, Seagate Technology PLC, global data will increase by 61% to 175 zettabytes (ZB) by 2025 from 33 ZB in 2018. 90 ZB of data will be created on IoT devices by 2025. By 2025, close to 30% of the data created will be consumed in real-time. It indicates that there is a huge amount of data that needs to be stored, handled, and used/analyzed. Therefore, the rising usage of a large amount of structured and unstructured data will drive the risk analytics market.



The global risk analytics market size is expected to grow from $26.67 billion in 2021 to $30.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.28%. The global risk analytics market share is expected to reach $50.96 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.96%.

Technological advancement is among the popular trends in risk analytics market. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies are used in risk analytics to analyze massive amounts of data, minimize errors, remove bias, and suggest areas where risk managers should focus more. Companies are utilizing AI to improve their knowledge of risk portfolios and produce optimal results. AI-based risk analytics software is easy to use and offers accurate results. For instance, in March 2022, NICE Actimize, a US-based software company, introduced its advanced, innovative solution, X-Sight Entity Risk SaaS solution, that will produce a single risk score, enabling a financial institution to get a better understanding of its clients across the organization. X-Sight Entity Risk, powered by artificial intelligence, entity resolution, machine learning, and network analytics, enhances the efficacy of advanced anti-money laundering, enterprise fraud prevention, and other financial services applications.

Major players in the risk analytics market are IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, FIS, Moody’s Corporation, Verisk Analytics Inc., AxiomSL Inc., Gurucul, Provenir, Risk Edge Solutions, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, Recorded Future Inc., DataFactZ, Digital Fineprint, and Eurorisk Systems Ltd.

The global risk analytics market is segmented by risk type application into financial risks, operational risks, compliance risks, strategic risks, others; by component into solution, services; by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES); by deployment mode into on-premises, cloud; by vertical into BFSI, manufacturing, transportation, retail, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, government.

North America was the largest region in the risk analytics market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the global risk analytics industry analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

