Mobile Robotics Market Size to Surpass USD 25.3 Billion at a 21.40% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Mobile Robotics Market Research Report, by Component, Navigation Type, Application, Vertical— Forecast till 2030”, estimated to reach USD 25.3 BN by 2030, growing at a 21.40% CAGR during the assessment period (2022-2030).

Mobile Robotics Market Overview

The mobile robotics market is expected to continue to demonstrate rapid revenue growth in the years to come. The rising demand for mobile robots from healthcare and ocean & space exploration industries is a major driving force behind the market growth.

Over recent years, vast growth has been seen in deploying AI-enabled autonomous mobile robot management platforms. Also, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that allow human workers' redistribution to witness vast market demand, adding more value and strengthening the supply chain. Nanorobotics and user-friendly human-robot interfaces, allowing safe human-robot interaction, are seeing rapid developments.

Players active in the mobile robotics market are

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

iRobot Corporation (US)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

KUKA Robotics Corporation (Germany)

Harvest Automation (US)

Epson America, Inc., (US)

FANUC Ltd (Japan)

Yaskawa Motoman Robotics (US)

Universal Robots (Denmark)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1946

The mobile robotics world is witnessing many new trends; the most prominent among them is the proliferation of artificial intelligence & autonomous driving and advances in network communication. Also, rapid deployments of autonomous mobile robots by many tier-1 auto part manufacturers are a significant market trend. There are many academic institutions worldwide dedicated to mobile robot research.

There are two types of mobile robots, autonomous and non-autonomous guided mobile robots. Different fields such as medicine, healthcare, sports, ergonomics, and distribution of goods & services use autonomous or non-autonomous mobile robots as per their requirements. In addition to commercial and industrial sectors, mobile robots are also commonly used in public sectors such as hospitals and airports.

Mobile Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size USD 25.3 Billion CAGR 21.40% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Adoption of mobile robotics in various industries such as military & defense, logistics, personal household, oceanic exploration, space exploration, automotive and warehousing. Key Market Drivers Rising industrialization and manufacturing activities.

Well-established robotics techniques and deployment of mobile robots for various industrial applications

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Mobile Robotics Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-robotics-market-1946

Industry Trends

The mobile robot market demonstrates a high level of maturity, and a wide range of cost-competitive, reliable, and compatible mobile robots are easily available. Spurring industrialization and automation across manufacturing sectors worldwide create significant market demand. Recent advances in software planning technology and improving internet connectivity impact the market landscape positively.

Mobile robotics platforms provide automated platforms for material handling and inventory management in warehousing applications. With many organizations increasingly adopting autonomous technology to speed up operation processes in a warehouse environment and scale revenue growth, the demand for mobile robotics systems is rising in multi-folds.

The ever-growing e-commerce sector and the ongoing labor shortage are encouraging the implementation of full workflow automation. The rising use of mobile robotics in growing numbers of manufacturing, distribution, and fulfillment centers for various material handling tasks defines the growing market landscape, increasing the dependence of industries on robotic mobile systems.

Mobile Robotics Market Segments

The mobile robotics market is segmented into types, applications, end-users, and regions. The type segment comprises goods-to-person picking robots, self-driving forklifts, autonomous inventory robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, and others. Of these, the self-driving forklift segment grows at a higher rate of growth, with rapid technological advances and rising e-commerce industry demand for real-time deliveries & smart mapping.

However, segments such as goods to autonomous inventory robots, people picking robots, and unmanned vehicles are expected to demonstrate steady growth due to rising warehouses & distribution centers and major manufacturers' focus on developing advanced inventory management reports, among others.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1946

The application segment comprises sorting, pick & place tagging, warehouse fleet management, and others. The end users segment comprises warehouses & distribution centers, manufacturing, and others. The region segment comprises the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Mobile Robotics Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region heads the global mobile robotics market due to rapid industrialization and rapidly growing manufacturing sectors. Besides, the presence of many major technology providers and development centers boosts the region's market share, allowing the early uptake of advanced robotics. Also, the availability of cost-competitive technology, raw materials, and workforce drives Mobile Robotics Market growth.

North America is another profiting market for mobile robotics globally. The growing industrialization and manufacturing sectors boost the regional market size. Moreover, the vast uptake of robotics in home & industrial security and ocean & space exploration sectors escalate the market value. High developments & automation across production units and the rising focus on enhancing communication capabilities substantiate Mobile Robotics Market revenues.

Europe is rapidly emerging as a profitable market for mobile robotics. Factors such as the growing implementations of robotic solutions in the well-established automotive sector and the steadily rising industries in the region escalate the market value. Additionally, increasing R&D activities and investments in developing robotics influence market growth in the region.

Mobile Robotics Market Competitive Landscape

The well-established mobile robotics market appears fragmented with several key companies forming a competitive landscape. Technology providers incorporate strategic approaches such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and product launches to gain a competitive advantage. Also, they focus on innovations and the development of new solutions, fueling the already intensified market competition.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/1946

For Instance, on Sep. 20, 22, CoEvolution, a leading provider of intelligent logistics, announced its plan to enter the US market with a solution enabling the creation of fleets of mobile robots from multiple providers integrated and communicating directly with other robots.

The integration of heterogeneous fleets of mobile robotics from different vendors is the next step in warehouse automation. The CoEvolution solution connects existing robot systems and offers a unified robot control system, allowing robots to talk directly with other robots from any provider. This technology can allow logistics companies and warehouse managers to manage unique warehouse automation solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Related Reports:

Medical Robotics Market Research Report: By Product, Application, End User and Region - Forecast till 2030

Automotive Robotics Market Information by Product Type, by Type, by Application and by Region - Forecast to 2030

Global Cloud Robotics Market, by Type, by Connectivity, by Application - Forecast to 2030

Personal Service Robotics Market, By Component, By Application - Forecast 2030

Entertainment Robots Market Research Report: By Product, By End User - Forecast till 2030

Global Robotics Market Research Report: Information by Type, Mobility, End User, and Region —Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter